Jonas Vingegaard 'super close to normal level' after allaying own fears at Tour de France

Doubts around the Visma-Lease a Bike rider's condition eased after impressive performance on San Luca

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard was not going to pretend otherwise. He was anxious, fearful, concerned that he was going to lose time on stage two of the Tour de France. And that was before that crash at April’s Itzulia Basque Country that threatened to upend everything.

It wasn’t the length of the ascents in central Italy that concerned him, but the steepness of San Luca, a climb on the outskirts of Bologna used every year in the Giro dell’Emilia that has ramps approaching 20%. The Tour was going up it once, and then once again. It’s the sort of punchy terrain that suits Tadej Pogačar far more than it does Vingegaard. 

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

