Jonas Vingegaard powers to solo victory on stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico

The Dane also takes the lead on GC after an impressive showing

Jonas Vingegaard attacks to win stage five of 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim De Waele)
By James Shrubsall
published

Jonas Vingegaard has won stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico, attacking on the HC climb of San Giacomo 29km from the finish and soloing to the stage victory. 

Despite a concerted chase behind from his GC rivals, Vingegaard steadily opened the gap, eventually finishing with more than a minute in hand and taking the overall lead too.

Second place went to Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), who outsprinted Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) for third from the chase group.

More to come...

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1