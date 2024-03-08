Jonas Vingegaard powers to solo victory on stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico

Jonas Vingegaard has won stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico, attacking on the HC climb of San Giacomo 29km from the finish and soloing to the stage victory.

Despite a concerted chase behind from his GC rivals, Vingegaard steadily opened the gap, eventually finishing with more than a minute in hand and taking the overall lead too.

Second place went to Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), who outsprinted Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) for third from the chase group.

More to come...