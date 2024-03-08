Jonas Vingegaard powers to solo victory on stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico
The Dane also takes the lead on GC after an impressive showing
Jonas Vingegaard has won stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico, attacking on the HC climb of San Giacomo 29km from the finish and soloing to the stage victory.
Despite a concerted chase behind from his GC rivals, Vingegaard steadily opened the gap, eventually finishing with more than a minute in hand and taking the overall lead too.
Second place went to Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), who outsprinted Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) for third from the chase group.
More to come...
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1