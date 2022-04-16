Pfeiffer Georgi: 'I'm really happy, I didn't expect to get a top ten at Roubaix'
DSM's British champion sprints to 9th in second group of chasers
It must be something about the theatre and atmosphere of the Roubaix velodrome that provokes riders to sprint for every last place.
That's what Pfeiffer Georgi did, sprinting to ninth place from the second chasing group on the road at Paris-Roubaix, thereby netting one of the standout results of her nascent career.
The British champion said immediately afterwards that despite it being "really hard", she "loved every minute of it".
"It was pretty crazy to be fighting for a top ten finish," Georgi explained. "I wasn’t expecting it today. Last year was so hard and I didn’t know how it would go but I felt really strong, and coming into this velodrome just gives you so much motivation to dig deep. I just gave it everything I had to the line."
This was her fifth top ten result in a Women's WorldTour race, but it was certainly a statement one. Its the second best-ever finish by a British woman at Paris-Roubaix, and while there have obviously only been two editions so far, it is something to note and build on.
"I enjoyed it. It was really hard, I loved every minute of it actually," Georgi said. "With the weather obviously.
"It was a big group for most of the race, which was nice actually. Positioning was crucial. It was nice to have me and Floortje [Mackaij] there together until Carrefour. We could help each other with positioning and use our numbers a bit in the group at the end."
However, it was "absolutely brutal", although it was nothing on last year's race, which was ridden in the rain and mud of October.
"Last year was just carnage and crashes from the off, I can't say it was similar," she said. "It definitely was a new race."
"It's a race I'd love to target in the future. I'm really happy, I didn't expect to get a top ten at Roubaix, I'm still quite young. It has given me a lot of confidence actually.
"When I raced it last year I hadn't done a recon at all, the first time on the sectors was in the race, so this year I came into it with a lot more knowledge."
With more knowledge, the Briton might just come back and finish even higher in the future. Georgi is definitely one to watch.
