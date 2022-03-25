Sonny Colbrelli says he needs a 'miracle' to get back on bike, after collapsing at Volta a Catalunya

Sonny Colbrelli has said that it's a "miracle" that he's alive, and that he needs another to get back on his bike, after he collapsed at the Volta a Catalunya this week.

The cause of his sudden heart problem and collapse on Monday is still yet to be determined, Bahrain Victorious have said.

In a release on Thursday evening, his team said that there was "no further news" about the Italian's condition, and that he remains in hospital in Girona.

He collapsed soon after sprinting to second on the uphill drag in Sant Feliu de Guíxols behind Michael Matthews on stage on of the race. He required defibrillation just beyond the finish line, after suffering an unstable cardiac arrhythmia. He was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Colbrelli said: "It's already a miracle that I'm alive, now it would take another to get me back on the saddle."

Earlier this week, the team said that tests showed no "signs of concern" in the rider's health, and they were still trying to work out what had caused the incident.

On Thursday, Bahrain Victorious said "examinations carried out today were not conclusive".

The statement reads: "We want to inform you that there is no further news about Sonny Colbrelli's clinical conditions, and the examinations carried out today were not conclusive.

"We confirm that the athlete is feeling well, assisted by his relatives on the ground and receiving excellent care from the Hospital Universitari de Girona. Bahrain Victorious medical crew is in regular contact with the hospital's medical staff.

"We will release further updates in the upcoming days."

Italian media reported that he has been joined in Girona by his partner Adelina, his father Federico, and his agent Luca Mazzanti. "We will evaluate day by day. There are so many people who love me," he said.

It was reported that Colbrelli has undergone a DNA test to try and work out if there was a genetic reason behind the heart problem.

The Paris-Roubaix champion faces an uncertain wait to find out whether he can return to top level cycling. Fellow Italian riders Diego Ulissi and Elia Viviani are still racing after facing heart scares, and the Belgian Tim Declercq is out at the moment with pericarditis, but is expected to make a full comeback.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen, the Danish footballer who collapsed on the pitch at the Euros last summer, has resumed professional football, playing for Brentford in the Premier League with a pacemaker fitted.