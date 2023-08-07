The remarkable story of Ricardo Ten - Spain’s one-limbed cycling star
The former swimmer is targeting a seventh Paralympics, this time as a cyclist
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When Ricardo Ten was eight years old, he had an accident that would change the course of his life.
He speaks about it in a matter-of-fact tone. There’s no hint of regret or sadness, just acceptance of something that happened, something that left him with just one full limb.
"When I was little, I touched a high-voltage power line, and electrocuted myself," he tells Cycling Weekly. "They had to amputate both of my arms and my left leg. 75% of my body ended up with third-degree burns.”
It took Ten two years to recover from his injuries, and many more to adapt to his new life. Today, though, he is a two-time world champion track cyclist, and has already picked up a silver medal in the individual pursuit at the 2023 Glasgow World Championships.
The 47-year-old Spaniard competes in para-cycling's C1 category, reserved for those with “severe” impairments. His career in cycling, however, only began seven years ago, following decades as a swimmer.
“I’ve done five Paralympic Games, from Atlanta 1996 to Rio 2016,” he says, humbly leaving out that he won three gold medals. “After Rio in 2016, I changed over to cycling. People were really surprised by the switch and how fast I adapted.
“They thought I had never been in the world of cycling before, but the reality is, since I was a little boy, I was always riding a bike. I used to ride to the swimming pool for training. It was always my mode of transport in Valencia, the city where I live. The only thing that put an end to my career as a swimmer was my desire to give competitive cycling a go.”
Ten’s bike is unique across the team pens inside the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. It was designed specially for him. “The track bike is very simple, because it doesn’t have gears or brakes," he explains.
“The only thing I needed to sort was the handlebars. Mine have secure holds, made from moulds of my stumps, which are fixed to the bars. That’s about it, really. I’ve also got a specially-made prosthetic leg that doesn’t have a foot, and clips directly into the pedal.”
The Spaniard also competes on the road, and has won rainbow jerseys in C1 road and time trial disciplines. “My road and time trial bikes are a bit more complicated, because I have to brake and change gears,” he says. “But I’ve got buttons for that attached to my handlebars.”
In just six years as a professional cyclist, Ten's accolades are staggering. The magnitude of his feats, he makes clear, is not lost on him.
"I've had quite a lot of success," he says. “I’ve always been really competitive in every sport I’ve done. I knew that, by training and dedicating loads of hours to cycling, I could do well in it. But I never thought the results I’ve had would come so soon.”
Now, Ten’s focus is clear. Twenty-eight years after his first Paralympics, he’s determined to be back at the Games competing, and has his hopes pinned on Paris 2024.
“I’ve got the chance of going to a seventh Paralympics, but this time as a cyclist,” he smiles. “It’s quite incredible.” We can't help but agree.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
16 inch Woom 3 bike review - everything a new pedaller needs
An aluminium bike designed with kids' riding needs very much in mind
By Simon Richardson Published
-
Now is your best ever chance to bag a national championship medal of your own
New rules mean time trial medals are now available for the top three finishers, however many riders compete
By James Shrubsall Published
-
‘I really like city street racing’ - Tadej Pogačar on the ‘enjoyable’ World Championships road race course
Slovenian two-time Tour de France winner took bronze behind rainbow jersey winner Mathieu van der Poel
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'All of a sudden I was on the ground and my shoe was broken' - Mathieu van der Poel on World Championships win
Dutchman slipped out on a bend in closing stages and said that adrenaline kept him going on the way to the road world title
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Men’s elite road race halted by protest at World Championships
Scottish environmental group This Is Rigged claim responsibility for the disruption
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Great Britain claim first women's team pursuit gold in nine years at World Championships
British quartet win by over four seconds in final, as Danes take back crown in men's event
By Tom Davidson Published
-
How to watch Road Cycling World Championships: Live stream the action from Glasgow and Stirling
A Road Cycling World Championships live stream is the best way to keep up with the action from in the road races and time trials. Here's how to watch the 2023 races.
By Cycling Weekly Last updated
-
Track gold rush for Great Britain on day two of the World Championships
Hosts take four new para-cycling titles, while the USA also continue track success
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Glasgow World Championships 2023: Eight riders to watch in the elite men's road race
Remco Evenepoel gets set to defend the title he won in Wollongong, Australia last year
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
How to watch MTB World Championships: Live stream all the downhill and cross-country action
An MTB World Championships live stream is the best way to keep up with the action from Nevis Range and Glentress Forest. Here's how to watch the 2023 races.
By Cycling Weekly Last updated