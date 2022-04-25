'There is no competition in the face of the danger': Romain Bardet says 'anyone would have done the same' after helping fallen Julian Alaphilippe at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Bardet was seen helping his fellow Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe following the high-speed crash
Romain Bardet has played down his actions following a huge crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, saying "anyone in this situation
absolutely would have done the same."
The Frenchman was seen clambering into a ditch on the roadside in aid of his countryman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), who had been one of the many victims of a crash with less than 60km to go that tore through the peloton travelling at 70kmh.
Alaphilippe was forced to abandon the race, suffering two broken ribs, a broken scapula, and a hemopneumothorax. His condition is stable according to his team, but he remained in hospital for observation.
. pic.twitter.com/gtQd1w4vQMApril 25, 2022
Bardet, who also crashed, received widespread praise for relinquishing his place in the race to help the fallen Alaphilippe, but the DSM rider has responded saying "there is no competition in the face of the danger of physical integrity."
"Still struggling to put words to yesterday's events, the distress of these faces and these bruised bodies following this fall," Bardet said in a statement.
"I think of Julian, but also of all these guys heavily affected who had to see their lives slip by, when at more than 70km/h the whistle of the peloton gave way to the chaos, to the sound of exploding equipment and human cries that arise. I am very touched by your messages, but I honestly think that anyone in this situation absolutely would have done the same - there is no competition in the face of the danger of physical integrity."
Julian Alaphilippe en haut avec Bardet dans le fossé, sous son vélo. #LBL pic.twitter.com/Mv9JXyrmAtApril 24, 2022
Bardet, who entered Liège just two days after his overall win at the Tour of the Alps, then went on to reflect on the causes of the crash, saying all riders have a responsibility to each other when pushing for position at the front of the bunch, saying it "can have serious consequences." The 31-year-old did not go as so far as to apportion direct blame to anyone at Liège.
"Beyond direct consequences, it leads me to reflect on our common responsibilities to avoid this kind of accident which could have been tragic, to the respect we owe,
agree, between riders," Bardet said.
"I saw it all, I was just behind Tom Pidcock and Jérémy Cabot when they crashed. The responsibility we have when we take risks to get a place at the front of the peloton can have serious consequences for the 100 guys who are behind us.
"I'm not throwing stones at anyone, and even less hold the truth. Simply, we give ourselves body and soul for a sport, a passion for running that can in a flash turn tragic and hinder the beauty of the sport.
"All my recovery wishes to the riders affected."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Richard is digital editor of Cycling Weekly. Joining the team in 2013, Richard became editor of the website in 2014 and coordinates site content and strategy, leading the news team in coverage of the world's biggest races and working with the tech editor to deliver comprehensive buying guides, reviews, and the latest product news.
An occasional racer, Richard spends most of his time preparing for long-distance touring rides these days, or getting out to the Surrey Hills on the weekend on his Specialized Tarmac SL6 (with an obligatory pub stop of course).
-
-
Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory 'my best day on the bike ever' says Remco Evenepoel
The Belgian prodigy attacked on the La Redoute, riding 29km solo to take his first Monument victory, saving Quickstep-Alpha Vinyl’s classics season
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège with stunning solo attack
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider soloed to the first monument victory of his career
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory 'my best day on the bike ever' says Remco Evenepoel
The Belgian prodigy attacked on the La Redoute, riding 29km solo to take his first Monument victory, saving Quickstep-Alpha Vinyl’s classics season
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège with stunning solo attack
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider soloed to the first monument victory of his career
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège after a huge crash
The French world champion is reported to be conscious but in an ambulance after the incident
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
'Winning has become harder in women’s cycling,' says Annemiek van Vleuten
Dutch rider pleased to have the confidence to attack twice to take Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes victory
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Annemiek Van Vleuten back to form taking a battling solo win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
The Movistar rider took a tenacious win with repeated attacks, finally going clear on the final classified climb riding solo for 10km
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar won't race Liège-Bastogne-Liège after family emergency
UAE Team Emirates will defend title with Brandon McNulty in Pogačar's place
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five things to look out for at Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022
The oldest of the Classics caps off a thrilling spring of one-day racing
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Who are the bookies' favourites to win Liège–Bastogne–Liège 2022?
The bookmakers have picked their favourites to win the Monument on Sunday
By Ryan Dabbs • Published