'What he's doing for Abu Dhabi is worth more than the races he wins': Tadej Pogacar's team boss says as Triple Crown winner lands €8m contract

World champion has become the highest-paid rider in the peloton with his new contract

Tadej Pogačar on the Il Lombardia podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates boss has said that what the world champion is "doing for Abu Dhabi is worth more than the races he wins".

The 26-year-old won the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championships road race in 2024, becoming only the third man to win the 'Triple Crown' in the process. As a result, Pogačar signed a contract extension to 2030 with his UAE Team Emirates squad, which has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport and Cyclingnews to be in the region of €8 million a year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

Latest