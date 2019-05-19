Score 8/10 Pros Good warmth for its weight

Works well for high intensity efforts

Inexpensive

Relaxed fit makes it suitable for off bike use

Cons Not a close fit so can be awkward under tight jersey's Price as reviewed: £25

The Craft Fuseknit Comfort RN base layer is a mid-weight option that serves well in cooler spring and autumn weather. It’s not as warm as most winter base layers and so provides a good halfway house until the weather warms up enough to bring out a summer weight piece.

Craft targets the Craft Fuseknit Comfort RN base layer at a range of activities in cooler conditions. So it’s not quite as close a fit as many cycling specific base layers, which are designed to be skin tight to fit under an outer layer and wick sweat away efficiently when you are working hard. The fit is more like a tee shirt and there’s quite a lot of extra length, so the Craft Fuseknit Comfort RN base layer will work well on its own for running, hiking, at the gym or for other sports, adding to its versatility.

The body of the Craft Fuseknit Comfort RN base layer is seamless, so it’s comfortable under close fitting outer garments. Although it looks uniformly opaque, the fabric has woven-in chevrons of a more open mesh down its sides. There is also a pinpoint mesh area under the armpits, where air circulation is most important. Unlike many base layers, the arms are not flatlock stitched to the body of the garment, although the shoulder seams are flatlocked.

With the concern about waste synthetic materials in the environment, it’s good to see that Craft includes 35% recycled polyester in the fabric mix for the Craft Fuseknit Comfort RN base layer. It’s a trend that we’re increasingly seeing, with Giro, for example, using recycled yarns and making some of its summer jerseys from 100% recycled fibres.

As you’d expect from the Swedish brand, the performance of the Craft Fuseknit Comfort RN base layer is really very good, with good moisture management and a comfortable feel to the fabric. There’s a long sleeved version available, if you want a bit more insulation on your arms. Sizes range from S to XXL and there are seven colours on offer as well.