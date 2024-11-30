Rapha gear is eye-wateringly expensive, but at 40% off popular combos, I'll be investing this Black Friday

Rapha kit has always been at the upper end of cycling clothing in terms of price. But you get what you pay for and it's all of a very high quality.

This Black Friday Rapha is running 'outfit and save': Buy selected combinations of tights and jerseys, tights and jackets, or jerseys and gilets, and you'll get a massive 40% off.

The deal applies in the UK and US, and it's not end-of-line kit either, but includes current items from the Pro Team, Brevet and Core ranges. Add promo code BF2024 at the checkout to take advantage of this.

For me, it's quality over quantity, so I'm more than willing to invest in some good riding kit, especially if it's a deal as good as this. There's also 25% off the entire site, so there are good prices on anything you need to complete your look.

The bundle I'll be going for is the Pro Team long sleeve lightweight jersey and matching tights. Including the discount, it comes in at £194.75/$252.00, which is a huge saving - it's very hard these days to find a high quality jersey and bib tights for less than £200/$250.

There are several nice colours to choose from and from my previous experience wearing a Pro Team jersey, the fabric is super soft against the skin. The fit is very close, but thanks to loads of stretch, it doesn't feel at all restrictive. As the name suggests, Pro Team gear is perfect for hard training and racing, throughout the year. I haven't tried these particular tights but I've tested a range of Rapha's seat pads and I've never experienced a bad one, so have no worries about ordering online.

There are 'outfit and save' pairings for men and women from Rapha's Core, Pro Team and Brevet ranges, in addition to one that includes a GORE-TEX winter jacket. If you've already got plenty of winter bib tights then you can select a bundle that includes a gilet and jersey instead.