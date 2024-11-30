Rapha gear is eye-wateringly expensive, but at 40% off popular combos, I'll be investing this Black Friday

Rapha's Black Friday 'outfit and save' deal makes buying quality kit a lot less painful

Rapha Outfit and Save includes the GORE-TEX Winter Jacket
(Image credit: Rapha)
By
published
in Deals

Rapha kit has always been at the upper end of cycling clothing in terms of price. But you get what you pay for and it's all of a very high quality.

This Black Friday Rapha is running 'outfit and save': Buy selected combinations of tights and jerseys, tights and jackets, or jerseys and gilets, and you'll get a massive 40% off.

Rapha Women's Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey Bundle

Rapha Women's Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey Bundle

US: Was $420.00, now $252.00 Save 40%
UK: Was £325.00, now £194.75 Save 40%

My favourite pairing, the Pro Team lightweight jersey is sublimely comfortable and close-fitting, and the tights have a size-specific chamois.

See all 'outfit and save' options

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1