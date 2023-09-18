Rosti Roster cycling jeans reviewed: not your regular old Levi's and worth every penny
Solid comfort in a true denim fabric opens up a lot of options for more fashion-forward cyclists.
Rosti’s Roster Cycling Jeans (Jean bibs, or Jibs, as I call them) are a very unique pair of bib shorts for rides which may be short or medium in distance but long in style. Solid comfort in a true denim fabric opens up a lot of options for more fashion-forward cyclists.
-
+
Denim look slays
-
+
Comfortable fit
-
+
2 accessible pockets (1 on thigh, 1 on lower back)
-
+
Stretches and flexes well
-
+
True to US size (surprising for an Italian brand)
-
-
No grip or elastic band on leg opening
-
-
Very little compression
-
-
A little long in the leg
You can trust Cycling Weekly. Our team of experts put in hard miles testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When the AG2R team announced its riders would be stepping out of the iconic brown bibs, and donning denim —yes, actual denim— at Strade Bianchi, I imagine many were dubious.
The team's kit sponsor, Rosti, however absolutely delivered with a comfortable, unique pair of bib shorts that turns heads and sparks conversation.
Rosti Roster cycling jeans: construction
Made up of 48% cotton, 22% recycled polyester, 15% polyester, 15% elastane, these denim shorts really deliver on the stretch and comfort fronts. But over longer distances, a little bit more compression would have been welcome.
The fabric is much thinner and lighter than the denim to which I am accustomed, which is probably for the best, as no other jeans I own can stretch and flex quite like these. Rosti calls it “360° flexibility”, which gives the same range of motion I have come to expect of any of the best cycling shorts.
The chamois is made of Eco-Vic fabric, which is comfortable enough. The chamois is one of the least bulky I own, but not lacking in any way when on the bike. The shorts are comfortable to wear when riding as well as during other activities.
One thing which surprised me was how the chamois felt while walking and sitting. The shorts are more comfortable than my more purpose-driven bibs when lounging on a patio, and getting up to grab another pint. Rosti says that Roster cycling jeans are as good for hiking as for riding, but this will be the only hiking I plan to use them for.
The bibs boast several small but welcome flourishes, like gold stitching throughout, which reminds me of premium denim jeans. There are belt loops stitched on the sides and back of the shorts, which won’t hold a belt per se, but could provide options to hang keys from a carabiner - they also go mostly unnoticed when not in use.
My favorite details are the pockets — one on the back and one on the thigh. They're shaped like back pockets on a pair of Levi’s, and will easily hold most of your necessities if you decide to go out wearing a standard t-shirt, without jersey pockets.
The pocket on the thigh does well to draw the eye, and has a small black tag at the top reminiscent of vintage American jeans. There's also a leather-looking “Roster” patch on the middle of the back, which looks even more like a vintage American denim brand.
Staying cool in South Florida - in August - is simply not possible, but the shorts felt neither heavy nor stifling. Sweat wicking was surprisingly good for a mostly-cotton garment, although sweat showed very clearly.
The straps are soft and stretch well. They hold well on a shorter man like myself, but have enough give to also fit a much taller man as well, I suspect.
Unlike many bib shorts I’ve worn, they do not have silicone grippers on the leg openings, nor an elastic band. Rosti Roster Cycling Jeans are hemmed like ordinary jeans. Still, they somehow stay in place, not riding up in the least.
Rosti Roster cycling jeans: the ride
I tested these shorts on the indoor trainer, on a "coffee ride" (where beer was the coffee) and on a long, hot day in the Florida sun. The Rosti Roster shorts performed well in all settings.
Debuting the shorts at Strade Bianche - ostensibly the granddaddy of gravel racing - makes a lot of sense because these are shorts made for gravel, but a city-slicker like me will treat it like a pair of Carhartts: work wear for fashion. Any place where there is outdoor drinking, be it espresso or Pilsner, I’m reaching for my Rosti Rosters first.
The two pockets make these shorts a convenient option when not wearing a jersey, as you could fit everything you need in the shorts. I will wear them with T-shirts, tank tops, maybe a crop top if I’m feeling frisky.
Rosti Roster cycling jeans: value and conclusion
At €185 (that's around $197 / £159), these shorts are worth every penny. For the fashion-conscious cyclist, they are a no-brainer, but by no means are they a must-have, so if the style aspect of Cycling Jeans does nothing for you, skip them.
The shorts fit and ride very much like any ordinary bibs. As Pantani showed us, Jean cycling shorts can be a timeless look.
Price and comfort being pretty standard means choosing these should be truly a stylistic choice, so ask yourself: Do you choose to be stylish?
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Arch Bernard is a bike nerd and mixologist from Atlanta, Georgia. Living in NYC for 10 years, he was able to see The City in the best way possible: from the saddle of a bicycle. Having moved to South Florida to start a family, when he isn’t teaching his baby her A-B-C’s, you can find him tweeting about his own: Ales, Bikes & Cocktails.
-
Five things we learned from the Vuelta a España 2023: Sepp Kuss is the real deal and Ineos still lacking
Here's what we learned from the final Grand Tour of the 2023 season
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Fire sale as London bike shop chain closes
Velorution set to close its four stores and website, a month after it was put up for sale
By Adam Becket Published
-
Kaden Groves wins final stage of Vuelta a España as Sepp Kuss confirms victory
Sepp Kuss completes his victory in the Vuelta a España around the streets of Madrid
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published