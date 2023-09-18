Rosti Roster cycling jeans reviewed: not your regular old Levi's and worth every penny

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When the AG2R team announced its riders would be stepping out of the iconic brown bibs, and donning denim —yes, actual denim— at Strade Bianchi, I imagine many were dubious.

The team's kit sponsor, Rosti, however absolutely delivered with a comfortable, unique pair of bib shorts that turns heads and sparks conversation.

Rosti Roster cycling jeans: construction

These high-stretch denim shorts really deliver on the stretch and comfort fronts. (Image credit: Future)

Made up of 48% cotton, 22% recycled polyester, 15% polyester, 15% elastane, these denim shorts really deliver on the stretch and comfort fronts. But over longer distances, a little bit more compression would have been welcome.

The fabric is much thinner and lighter than the denim to which I am accustomed, which is probably for the best, as no other jeans I own can stretch and flex quite like these. Rosti calls it “360° flexibility”, which gives the same range of motion I have come to expect of any of the best cycling shorts.

The chamois is made of Eco-Vic fabric, which is comfortable enough. The chamois is one of the least bulky I own, but not lacking in any way when on the bike. The shorts are comfortable to wear when riding as well as during other activities.

One thing which surprised me was how the chamois felt while walking and sitting. The shorts are more comfortable than my more purpose-driven bibs when lounging on a patio, and getting up to grab another pint. Rosti says that Roster cycling jeans are as good for hiking as for riding, but this will be the only hiking I plan to use them for.

The chamois surprised me how comfortable it felt while walking or sitting. (Image credit: Future)

The bibs boast several small but welcome flourishes, like gold stitching throughout, which reminds me of premium denim jeans. There are belt loops stitched on the sides and back of the shorts, which won’t hold a belt per se, but could provide options to hang keys from a carabiner - they also go mostly unnoticed when not in use.

Actual pockets! (Image credit: Future)

My favorite details are the pockets — one on the back and one on the thigh. They're shaped like back pockets on a pair of Levi’s, and will easily hold most of your necessities if you decide to go out wearing a standard t-shirt, without jersey pockets.

The pocket on the thigh does well to draw the eye, and has a small black tag at the top reminiscent of vintage American jeans. There's also a leather-looking “Roster” patch on the middle of the back, which looks even more like a vintage American denim brand.

(Image credit: Future)

Staying cool in South Florida - in August - is simply not possible, but the shorts felt neither heavy nor stifling. Sweat wicking was surprisingly good for a mostly-cotton garment, although sweat showed very clearly.

The straps are soft and stretch well. They hold well on a shorter man like myself, but have enough give to also fit a much taller man as well, I suspect.

Unlike many bib shorts I’ve worn, they do not have silicone grippers on the leg openings, nor an elastic band. Rosti Roster Cycling Jeans are hemmed like ordinary jeans. Still, they somehow stay in place, not riding up in the least.

Rosti Roster Cycling Jeans are hemmed like ordinary jeans. Still, they somehow stay in place, not riding up in the least. (Image credit: Future)

Rosti Roster cycling jeans: the ride

I tested these shorts on the indoor trainer, on a "coffee ride" (where beer was the coffee) and on a long, hot day in the Florida sun. The Rosti Roster shorts performed well in all settings.

Debuting the shorts at Strade Bianche - ostensibly the granddaddy of gravel racing - makes a lot of sense because these are shorts made for gravel, but a city-slicker like me will treat it like a pair of Carhartts: work wear for fashion. Any place where there is outdoor drinking, be it espresso or Pilsner, I’m reaching for my Rosti Rosters first.

The two pockets make these shorts a convenient option when not wearing a jersey, as you could fit everything you need in the shorts. I will wear them with T-shirts, tank tops, maybe a crop top if I’m feeling frisky.

(Image credit: Future)

Rosti Roster cycling jeans: value and conclusion

At €185 (that's around $197 / £159), these shorts are worth every penny. For the fashion-conscious cyclist, they are a no-brainer, but by no means are they a must-have, so if the style aspect of Cycling Jeans does nothing for you, skip them.

The shorts fit and ride very much like any ordinary bibs. As Pantani showed us, Jean cycling shorts can be a timeless look.

Price and comfort being pretty standard means choosing these should be truly a stylistic choice, so ask yourself: Do you choose to be stylish?