Ag2r La Mondiale unveil their new kit for 2021…and the brown shorts are staying 

Ag2r La Mondiale have unveiled their new kit for 2021, and the brown shorts are staying.

The new colours for the French WorldTour squad have split opinions among cycling fans, as the team have opted to take the light blue out of the kit and go for a brown and red combination.

Ag2r will race under the name Ag2r -Citroën from 2021, as French car manufacturer Citroën has joined as a headline sponsor until 2025.

General manager of the team Vincent Lavenu said: “This Ag2r-Citroën jersey marks the start of a new chapter in our history. It is the result of long work between Ag2r and Citroën, based on common values. I am very proud of the result. Our graphic identity evolves but our core identity does not change. We can’t wait to see our riders start with their new Ag2r-Citroën outfits.”

The squad have also had a major shake-up of their roster, as Romain Bardet has left the team after nine years, while Greg Van Avermaet and Bob Jungels have both transferred to the team.

Team rider Clement Champoussin said: “We are going to start a new adventure and this jersey is the illustration!

“I very rarely had the opportunity to ride in a predominantly white jersey and I was happy to see the end result. It is aesthetic and atypical.

Marketing and communication director at Citroën Laurent Barria said: “We are proud that Citroën has become a partner of the France Cycling team led by Vincent Lavenu alongside Ag2r La Mondiale.

“This team shares our values ​​of daring, performance, exemplarity and proximity to the public and all cycling enthusiasts.

“The revelation of the new identity of the Ag2r-Citroën team and its jersey is a founding act in our collaboration. Its graphics and bold typographic choices perfectly illustrate our ambition in this partnership that we see as promising on the roads of major international events. ”