The new Fizik Terra X5 shoes are designed to provide a two bolt cycling shoe at a mid-range price. They share the sole unit for the £190 M4B shoe, but hit a lower price point of £150. As well as the standard synthetic leather upper shoe, there’s a version with a waterproof suede upper available for an extra £10.

Both Fizik Terra X5 models close with the same L6 Boa, but unlike the M4B, the Fizik Terra X5 supplements this with a lower Velcro strap. As with the Fizik M5B Uomo shoes that we’ve tested previously, this strap doesn’t make a lot of difference in how well the upper closes. I put the shoe on and took it off without using it.

But the L6 Boa dial makes for easy, secure closure of the upper. The double crossing of the Boa wires leads to good pressure distribution across the top of the foot too. It’s easy to tighten the shoe by small increments whilst in motion, although you have to click out the Boa dial to loosen the lace again. The dial also has quite a high profile from the side of the shoe, so it’s relatively easy to catch it on trail obstacles and click it open as you ride.

There’s a lot of ventilation from the perforated synthetic leather uppers in the Fizik Terra X5 shoes. On the inside face, the holes extend from near the toe all the way to the side of the heel. The tongue too is perforated and has thin but effective padding, so that I didn’t feel any uncomfortable pressure over the top of my feet. There are rubber knobs built into the inside of the heel cup to help stop heel lift. These work well, but you can feel them against your skin if you ride in thinner socks. The firm, structured insole helps avoid pressure-related sole discomfort and hot spots too.

Fizik’s shoes have quite a deep fit and the Fizik Terra X5 comes up to my outer ankle joint. This and the wrap-around upper lead to a secure fit and good foot stability when riding or moving on foot over less even terrain. Fizik’s aggressive lug pattern helps with grip and you can add toe studs if you need them as well.

The sole unit is made of carbon reinforced composite. It’s stiff enough for efficient pedalling, but still has enough give to be comfortable when climbing over obstacles off the bike. The sliding bolt plate gives plenty of fore and aft cleat adjustment too.

Fizik protects the toes and sides of the Fizik Terra X5 with reinforced rubber sections, so that they’re resistant to scuffing and trail damage.

Verdict The Fizik Terra X5 provides a lot of off-road tech in an affordable package. It’s comfortable, robust and well ventilated and provides good foot support both on and off the bike