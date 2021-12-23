dhb Waterproof gloves review

As Wiggle's in-house clothing brand dhb has made a name for itself by offering reliable cycling clothing at a competitive price point. The dhb waterproof gloves are considerably cheaper than many of the best winter cycling gloves on the market that claim to do the same thing that they do: that is keep your hands warm and dry.

They come in one colour, black, and are offered in a full range of adult sizes from XS-XXL.

dhb waterproof gloves - the construction

The dhb gloves feature an internal waterproof membrane and a neoprene cuff that is designed, dhb says, to act as a seal against the elements. The inner comprises a fleece lining that aims to be both comfortable and warm.

Elsewhere there is foam padding on the palm for additional comfort, silicone gripping on the index and middle finger to assist with lever control and a microfiber nose wipe on the thumb. Finally the top of the gloves feature reflective accents and logos.

First impressions are a glove that is pretty paired back; they appear to have all the elements you’d expect in a winter glove without any additional bells and whistles. The result is a glove that looks clean and unflashy.

(Image credit: Luke Friend)

Once on, the gloves fit nicely. I’m normally either a small or medium in cycling gloves and the small provided the better fit here. The brushed fleece lining felt instantly pleasant against the skin. Some winter gloves can be overly bulky and restrictive but the dhb pair allowed me to move my digits comfortably.

The neoprene cuff did raise some concerns. For me, the cuff of a waterproof or winter glove needs to either fit very snugly against the wrist to form a seal or to be sufficiently long that your jersey or jacket can be tucked snugly beneath it to block out the cold. The cuff of the dhb seemed to fall into no man’s land; it wasn’t quite sung enough to be watertight nor was it long enough for full coverage.

dhb Waterproof gloves - the ride

The lack of bulk and unnecessary padding meant the the dhb waterproof gloves felt nice and comfortable off the bat. I could grip the bars, shift and brake with ease. I find that winter gloves can take a few miles to bed in as they shape to both your hands and your position on the bars. Sometimes a glove that felt good on the hand can feel less so when riding, and vice versa. The dhb gloves adapted to the riding position quickly, allowing my fingers to move freely while maintaining feel.

The padding on the palm was just about noticeable.. For much of the year I ride without gloves so a lack of bulk and of padding suits me. That said, the padding here is pretty minimal and could be an issue if you’re used to something a little more substantial.

Likewise the the silicone gripping on the underside of the fingers is pretty low-key. In fact, apart from providing a little abrasion when on the levers, it’s hardly noticeable. For a waterproof glove that’s likely to get wet, some more expansive, and grippier, silicone might be an idea.

(Image credit: Luke Friend)

The cuff length was an issue, though perhaps less so than I first imagined. I tried both the under and over method. With the jersey tucked under the cuff it stayed in place for a while before I began to feel a draft. Pulling the sleeves of my jacket over the cuff of glove worked a little better but mostly in part to the stretchy yet tight fitting nature of my waterproof jacket’s cuff. However with just a long sleeve jersey on I couldn’t manage to quite create a seal and had to adopt the ‘tucked under’ method again.

An extra centimetre or so of material would probably solve the issue. Certainly a tighter neoprene cuff would help. Adding a velcro adjustment would also allow for a better fit but this would probably adversely effect the retail price of the gloves.

(Image credit: Luke Friend)

And here in lies the rub. The dhb gloves are somewhat limited by their price point. The materials aren’t quite as luxurious as some other winter gloves on the market. But their low cost are also what makes them so appealing. While they may lack a bit of finesse and detail they still perform. They were perfectly comfortable and promoted good dexterity. The reflective details work. And, vitality, they kept my hands warm and dry.

Value

At just £30 / US$36 the dhb waterproof gloves are cheaper than many other comparable winter gloves. The Lusso Windtex Thermal Stealth glove is also priced at £30 but perhaps offers less protection against the rain. At the other end of the price spectrum Castelli's Perfetto RoS is similarly lightweight but costs £75 / US$69.99.

Verdict

Ultimately, there are winter gloves I’d reach for ahead of the dhb waterproof offerings. But all these gloves are at least twice the price. So it’s fair to say that, given their performance, the dhbs punch well above their weight. Warm, waterproof against all but the heaviest of rain, and plenty comfy. If you’re looking for an affordable glove to get your through the winter they’re a really good place to start.

Specs

Weight: 98g actual (Size S)

98g actual (Size S) Sizes : XS-XXL

: XS-XXL Colours: Black w/reflective details

Black w/reflective details Contact: www.wiggle.co.uk/dhb