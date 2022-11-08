Endura Hummvee II Trousers review - commuter-friendly baggies that can double for causal winter gravel

Cyclingnews Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Endura describes these trousers as multi-use, trail and urban trousers. This means we have a pair of cycling trousers that are good for a ride to the shops and for going full-send in the woods. Can one pair really do it all though?

At first glance, the Endura Hummvee II trousers look like any other pair of mountain biking or commuting baggies. Once on, they're comfortable with the legs feeling pleasantly soft on my skin. The Hummvee range was designed with durability in mind, and previous products from this collection have proven to live up to their billing.

The trousers are 'clickfast' compatible, Endura’s range of removable padding for its cycling kit. Designed with the help of bike couriers, the trousers are primarily in the realm of commuter-wear, like many of the best waterproof cycling trousers on the market. As a keen commuter cyclist (who also works from home, so I did have to manufacture the odd journey) I was excited to test these out.

Endura Hummvee II Trousers: fit

The first feature of note is the relaxed fit. The chances are, you’ll be able to fit into a couple of sizes with these and the pair you go for will depend on a couple of things: Are you wearing these trousers over something else? What’s your personal style preference?

As I usually opt for a slightly closer cut trouser, I preferred the size small here – but could also fit into a medium without looking silly or having them fall down (I am 6'1"/186cm tall and 161lbs/73kg). If I wore a suit to work, then I might opt for the medium to go over my trousers.

Endura Hummvee II Trousers: comfort

There were no real complaints in the comfort department other than the fact that they can be a little warm on hotter days (though you’d probably opt for shorts in this case anyway). As a result , the Hummvee II trousers are likely to keep you comfortable on your commute through most of the British winter.

Endura Hummvee II Trousers: durability

The previous items in the Hummvee range had a bit of a legendary durability status and I saw nothing here that would suggest otherwise. The Hummvee II trousers survived some low speed crashes in the woods, tumble drying (despite advising against this) and washing repeatedly without any visible signs of wear at the seams or in the main flex points of the garment.

Endura Hummvee II Trousers: waterproofing

If you commute regularly it's likely that you’ll get rained on at some point when wearing these trousers. They’re described as ‘water repellent’ by Endura and that fits my experience. If you’re caught in a torrential downpour you’ll likely find yourself with slightly wet legs. For the most part though, they'll keep you dry.

Endura Hummvee II Trousers: value and conclusions

The Hummvee II trousers have a retail price $99.99 / £59.99, which represents decent value. Rapha's Technical Trousers, for example, at $160.00 / £120.00 are around twice the price. dhb's Flashlight Waterproof Trousers retail at $65.00 / £50.00 but are more of traditional cycling overtrouser and not quite as adaptable as the Hummvee pants.

All told, the Hummvee IIs are a solid commuter option that are also suitable for some light downhill and enduro riding too, should that be your thing.