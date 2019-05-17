Score 9/10 Pros Really light weight

Very warm for their weight

Tactile

Easily packable

Cons No padding in the palms

May need to size up for a good fit

Price as reviewed: £42.99

The Gore Wear Gore-Tex Infinium gloves have rapidly become my go-to gloves for rides throughout the late winter and into the early spring, when temperatures manage to stagger up over 5C but never make it to 15C.

Even more so than the GripGrab Raptor gloves which we tested a few months ago, the Gore-Tex Infinium gloves pull off the trick of keeping your hands warm with minimal weight and thickness and no padding. So as well as spring riding, they’re a good option for high intensity, short duration winter activities like cyclocross. I was comfortable both ascending Monte Grappa and on the way down too; with temperatures around 2C at the top, I never found my hands getting cold.

Gore Wear outdoor kit makes use of Gore’s market leading performance fabrics. In the case of the Gore-Tex Infinium gloves, that’s a newly launched, totally windproof fabric, part of Gore’s new Infinium range, which also has high breathability to stop your hands from overheating when the mercury does make it into mid-double digits. The fabric is also moderately water repellent, with a DWR coating. It won’t cope with a downpour, but repels drizzle well.

Although you don’t get any padding in the palms, I’ve found the Gore-Tex Infinium gloves comfortable to ride in, and not had any issues with sore hands; the palm material is soft, flexible and not prone to bunching. Three of the fingers get grippy silicone pads at their bases to help you hold onto the bars, while the index finger and the thumb have touchscreen compatible tips.

Fit is really good, with enough stretch in the fabric for the Gore-Tex Infinium gloves to be easy to get on and off, without slopping about as you ride. I’ve sized up to a large, rather than my usual medium, as Gore’s sizing tends to run a little small. You get reflective lettering on the little finger and at the bottom of the gloves’ back for a bit of extra visibility too. They’re available in yellow if you want to increase that.

With their light weight and high packability, I’ve found the Gore-Tex Infinium gloves useful to stash in a back pocket too, just in case my fingers fail to thaw out once I’ve warmed up on a ride.