The MAAP Annex jacket is a mid-weight piece from Australian brand MAAP, and what better time to try it out than in UK winter.

Midweight basically means seasonal, and the Annex jacket straddles the line between jersey and jacket. The jersey’s fabric feels tough and thick, and MAAP has used different materials on the chest and arms to help keep the wind out. So far it has worked a treat, and I’ve been wearing it in temperatures from 10 degrees Celsius down to three degrees Celsius with a gilet on top and a warm base layer underneath. So far, it has held its own nicely.

The back of the jacket is constructed in a different way altogether, and is much thinner. If you hold it up to the light you can actually see through it, but it’s deliberately designed this way to help vent excess heat whilst the front keeps your core warm. Finally, the underside of the arms are made from a much softer, fleeced-lined fabric.

The jacket is treated with a DWR coating, which I found very useful on my first ride out in it when it chucked it down. More recently I’ve commuted in autumn rain showers without a waterproof and the raindrops have beaded nicely and I’ve kept dry. I’d be careful with how you wash it though: in the past I’ve washed out DWR coatings very easily.

It’s also a relief when I find a long-sleeve top that fits my gangly arms as there’s nothing more annoying than having a bit of wrist blowing in the cold breeze. Happily, the size small MAAP Annex jacket is a great fit, perfect in the arms – which also stops that frustrating bunching on the shoulders – and figure hugging so it’s never billowing in the wind.

While the MAAP Annex jacket does have a high neck, it’s not fleece lined and there are three deep pockets on the rear which aren’t saggy, even if you’re riding with the jacket completely unzipped. There are also a few minimal reflective details on the rear but a few more would be nice.