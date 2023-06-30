Jelenew Pinnacle Pro Bib Shorts 8" (women’s) review - premium in both performance and price

Jelenew's Pinnacle Pro Bib Shorts are a female-specific option from a brand that’s already impressed us with the luxurious fabrics, fit and feel of its Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey. The Pinnacle Pros are the brand’s second most expensive bib short offering - and certainly still come with a premium price tag. But has Jelenew nailed it again? We take a look at how the performance compares to the best women’s cycling shorts.

Jelenew Pinnacle Pro: construction

(Image credit: Future)

The main part of the shorts is made from Bluesign Approved fabrics and OEKO-TEX certified, non-toxic, eco-friendly materials - which are tailored to provide a close, figure-hugging fit. The fabric is pretty thick and covers you nicely - no issues with any degree of see-throughness.

The upper extends higher than most: it hugs your tummy and lower back, and sits just below the band of the bra. The legs are held in place using 7cm wide bands of elastic, with silicone stripes cross-hatching the inside of the gripper.

Comfort of cycling shorts is hugely down to the spec and positioning of the chamois. Here Jelenew has opted for an Elastic Interface pad, and the one specced is the brand’s Crossover 3D thermal moulded chamois which claims to provide up to seven hours of comfort.

(Image credit: Future)

Complementing the sleek finish,the branding is minimal, with a small Jelenew word logo on the rear of each thigh, as well as Jelenew printed on the front of the left hip. These are all reflective, which should aid visibility in low light conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

All in all, it’s obvious that Jelenew pays close attention to the little details. ‘Comfortable anti-irritation sewing thread by world-leading brand ‘Coats’ and ‘anti-curling low-profile straps’ are two marketing phrases that I’ve not seen before. Do all these little details contribute to some comfy-feeling shorts? Well, I’m not sure I can attribute the performance to these specific touches, but what I can say is that overall these are definitely a pleasure to wear on long rides.

Jelenew Pinnacle Pro: the ride

From first putting on these bib shorts, I was very impressed with the feel of the fabric, and the fit throughout.

The 4.5cm wide elastic straps which hold the bib shorts up over your shoulders are low-profile and they’re among the stretchiest I’ve come across. There's a good amount of length to them, too, so it doesn't feel as though you're being pushed into a more aggressive riding position. Even pressure is applied by the straps, which in turn provides both a secure fit and comfortable fit.

(Image credit: Future)

The lower end of the shorts are held in place by a wide elastic band - 7cm wide to be exact, which is wider than most. Pressure is spread across a larger surface area, which helps the gripper sit flush against the skin and avoid the ‘bulging’ effect which can be experienced with some shorts. It’s not quite as comfortable as a raw cut finish, which many of the top end bib shorts feature - but it still does the job required and looks smart.

Elastic Interface’s chamois is nicely shaped and I found it really comfortable; not too bulky and not too minimal. It provides support in the right places, and is akin the top-end bib shorts I’ve tested previously from the likes of Velocio, Santini and Le Col. On an all-day ride in the pleasantly warm spring riding conditions of Greece, I found that the chamois effectively wicked away moisture.

Jelenew Pinnacle Pro: value and conclusion

Priced at $269.00 / £259.00, Jelenew’s Pinnacle Pro Bib Shorts are very expensive, but they are not alone at that price point. Assos’ Women's UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2 are a similar price ($280 / £215). Both are really comfy options for performance orientated endurance riding. The only advantage of going for Assos is the easy-pee system, which makes the bib shorts more convenient to wear on longer rides.

It’s also worth noting that there are significantly cheaper options out there which benefit from slick raw cut finishes such as Sportful’s Classic Women’s Bib Shorts for $140 / £105, but the support that these provide is more appropriate for heading out on mid-length rides.

Overall, the Jelenew Pinnacle Pro Bib Shorts 8" are a high quality pair of bib shorts that provide a close, figure-hugging fit and a comfy chamois. The low-profile straps are excellent, and will particularly suit riders who have a slightly longer torso. The shorts aren’t as functional as some though as they don’t have a comfort break system designed into the shorts.