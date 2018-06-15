The Albion Mountain jersey is a good-looking, technical piece of kit that's aiming to take the fight to the premium brands

With a small clothing line, it’s clear that Albion has focussed on making attractive looking kit without over-stretching itself. Well, it has paid off: with a good-looking design and good, technical fabric the Albion Mountain jersey is a lightweight climbing top that’s made for warmer weather.

The jersey has a quality feel to it that makes it clear this is a technical garment, using two different materials to help with heat management. At £120 it’s going toe-to-toe with the likes of Rapha and Assos.

On the bike the jersey feels nice, and I’ve been wearing this with just a mesh base layer underneath without overheating or feeling too stuffy when riding. At 111g, this top is seriously lightweight and is apparently packable into a rear pocket – although we’re not sure why you’d do that! Still, the combination of this and the meshed panelling under the arms and down the sides does a good job of keeping things cool.

In terms of fit, the Albion Mountain jersey sits comfortably, with a good length in the torso and a comfortable collar. It isn’t perfect though, and the arms had the habit of pulling up too far. It feels like the fit across the shoulders is not quite right, although I’m sure my breadstick arms didn’t help.

Even though reinforced with grippers, the cuffs on the arms weren’t strong enough to hold them in place with the sleeves pulling up occasionally over my arm warmers, leaving a frustrating gap. It’s even more frustrating considering when you’re off the bike, the sleeves are the perfect length, only pulling up when you bend over the handlebars.

Other than this, everything else is how you’d want it to be and there are three pockets across the back which are cinched tight to hold your goods secure and a tight waist to stop it riding up your tummy.

Verdict All in, the jersey is really good offering, although I have some quibbles with the fit of the sleeves.