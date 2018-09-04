The dhb Aeron Equinox is a good-value jersey designed for the transition from autumn through to winter

Brand new for this autumn, the dhb Aeron Equinox long sleeve jersey is as a transitional garment, designed to help riders avoid having to jump from summer kit to full blown winter gear when the weather can still be quite mild.

Pulling the jersey on, you immediately feel the very comfortable brushed fabric of the jersey’s body. It’s a two-fabric build made of fast-wicking polyester while the internal is a light brushed fleece. The main body looks like it’s woven, which helps with breathability. It’s soft but not as thick as a full-on winter jersey, but on recent morning commutes where the temperature has been around 10°C I’ve paired it with just a mesh base layer and it has been very insulating, with windproofing that belies its size.

The sleeves are a touch thicker than the material used for the main body and have a fleecy lining that lets them sit very comfortably against the skin. A high neck helps keep any draughts out and differentiates it from other autumn jerseys with their low cut necklines.

The Aeron Equinox is finished with three deep rear pockets, although I’d like to see these shrunk down a little bit as they sag when filled. There’s also a storm flap behind the zip and an additional fourth zipped pocket for your valuables.

The men’s version of the Aeron Equinox will be available in black, black and yellow, black and red and green and navy.

At £75, the dhb Aeron Equinox long sleeve jersey is typically good value for a very versatile and well-performing piece of kit and I’d be comfortable wearing this beyond the autumnal months that it’s designed for, and of course it will work equally well on the other side of the winter when we gratefully head back towards the warmer weather again.