New dhb Aeron Lab clothing range: faster, lighter, more aero

Dhb says that the new range is its most technical yet

Dhb has launched a new, premium technical clothing range for summer 2018. Called Aeron Lab, it is designed to fulfil the triarchy of requirements for performance kit: faster, lighter and more aero. And as a first for dhb it includes a skinsuit,.

Dhb says that it has been working on the Aeron Lab collection for over two years, including extensive field testing in a variety of environments and by riders including the pros of the brand’s sponsored Canyon-Eisberg team. It’s available for men and women.

According to Kirsty Smith, marketing manager at dhb: “We’ve listened to our customers to provide solutions that work for them and deliver uncompromised performance at an achievable price range.

“We’ve sourced the best fabrics, construction methods and minds to offer a complete pro-level range that will deliver way beyond expectation.”

As you’d expect, there are jerseys and bib shorts.

First up is the Aeron Lab jersey, which dhb says has a second skin fit, lightweight fabrics and minimalist fabrication. Price is £90.

For warmer conditions, there are the Aeron Lab Ultralight jersey (£70) and bib shorts (£120), while the Aeron Lab Raceline jersey (£110) and bib shorts (£130) are designed for speed. Dhb says that these use fabrics that have been selected to disrupt airflow over the rider’s body for more efficient riding.

The dhb Aeron Lab Raceline Speedsuit combines the features of the Aeron Lab Raceline jersey and shors into a single garment. Price is £180.

The Aeron Lab kit is being worn by the Canyon-Eisberg UCI Continental pro team this season, including Tour de Yorkshire stage one winner Harry Tanfield, with the team helping to develop the range and provide feedback.

As usual, it’s available via Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles websites.