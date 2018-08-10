The dhb Blok range is the brand’s middle-of-the-road clothing line, which it says is designed to provide performance at modest price. It also comes in lively colours, with the dhb Blok Brush design being one of a range of half a dozen different options for men and women and its bib shorts are designed to match its jersey and accessories.

The dhb Blok range isn’t as close fitting as some others compared on the market or its own Lab range, and I found the medium bib shorts a lot more generous, with a comfortable fit and stretchy lycra fabric – with 20% lycra content – that can accommodate a range of body shapes. Likewise, although supportive the bibs don’t feel as tight as the Castelli Velocissimo IV bib shorts for example.

The legs on the dhb Blok Brush bib shorts are finished with a single layer gripper in contrasting fabrics and with a broad swathe of gummy silicone dots on their inner surface. Again, although they hold everything in place well, they’re not constrictive. The legs do come up quite a bit shorter than most shorts though – not self-consciously so, but you do notice the difference in length after riding in other shorts.

dhb claims SPF50 for its fabric, so there’s good protection from the sun and most seams are flatlocked for comfort too.

Of course, the heart of any shorts is the seatpad. dhb hasn’t compromised here, fitting a pad from leading Italian brand Cytech that’s thick, dense and well ventilated to provide ample comfort on longer, hotter rides. It says that it’s good for three to five hour rides and there are men’s and women’s specific pad to accommodate their different sit bone structures.

It all adds up to a comfortable, colourful package, which doesn’t break the bank, particularly as the dhb Blok Brush bib shorts are currently priced down to £38.50 on Wiggle’s and Chain Reaction Cycles’s websites.

Verdict The dhb Blok Brush bib shorts provide quality details and an excellent pad at a modest price. dhb has got the essentials right and offers a variety of interesting colour options for men and women in its Blok range.