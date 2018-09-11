Mavic’s Allroad jersey is designed to take you onto unmade roads as well as into town

Mavic has upped its gravel game this year – the French brand prefers to call its range Allroad to emphasise its products’ versatility. Alongside four new gravel wheelsets, its also got a new range of clothing, including the Mavic Allroad jersey.

With its Allroad clothing, Mavic has gone for a more relaxed semi-fitted look, rather than skin tight lycra. It’s designed to cope with multi-day adventures but also to be at home down the pub and in urban settings.

>>> Gravel bike buyer’s guide

So the Mavic Allroad jersey gets a loose collar and three press stud closures to its quarter length front opening. You might expect the collar to flap around when riding, but it is actually unobtrusive and just lies flat once you get moving.

The grey bottom half of the jersey is made of a merino wool-polyester mix. It’s comfortable and absorbs sweat well and its merino content means that it doesn’t get smelly with prolonged use, so it’s ideal for multi-day rides. It’s lightweight, so that it’s not too hot for riding off road, when average speeds tend to be lower than on tarmac.

>>> Mavic launches four new Allroad gravel wheelsets

The top half of the Mavic Allroad jersey is made from a technical polyester. There are loose fitting arms with underarm perforations for ventilation. Although it’s not likely to be as aero as a close-fitting jersey, the more relaxed top actually lets in more airflow. I found the Allroad jersey cooler and more comfortable in the heat than tight fitting lycra.

Like the merino mix bottom part, the top half fabric dries well too, but being synthetic it is prone to get smelly once you sweat in it.

Mavic supplements the standard three rear pocket arrangement with a fourth zipped rear pocket and another small zipped pocket on the breast. There are small reflective orange details on the sleeves and tail to make sure that you’re seen when you do venture onto the tarmac.

I like the more relaxed style of the Mavic Allroad jersey if I’m on a more gravelly ride and it doesn’t scream “cyclist” quite as much at the café stop either. It’s available in Mavic’s latest blue-grey if you fancy something brighter than the grey and black colour scheme.

Verdict Mavic has looked to design a clothing range for gravel biking that is differentiated from the standard tight lycra. The Allroad jersey works well; it’s comfortable, well ventilated and stylish whilst still providing the essential pockets and breathability, although the synthetic top half fabric is prone to get smelly.