Score 8/10 Pros Thermal qualities

Jersey construction

Quality of the pockets Cons Fit on the arms and waist Price as reviewed: £70

The Rapha Long Sleeve Core jersey offers good protection over the seasonal shoulder months

Rapha’s Core long sleeve jersey offers seasonal protection without the price tag. Of course, at £70 it’s not the cheapest, but in comparison to the London brand’s more dedicated training options, it’s significantly cheaper.

It also carries more subtle branding although this hi-vis pink test jersey should please even the most ostentatious rider.

Although it’s not designed for deep winter riding, the jersey’s soft fleecy fabric paired with its brushed inner gives it a thicker profile and more protection than many of Rapha’s other training jerseys. It’s also soft enough to pair with just a vest base layer in milder weather, and I’ve not experienced any chafing or discomfort on my arms.

It’s fit is designed to be less aggressive than Rapha’s dedicated training jerseys such as the Rapha Pro Team Aero, but I’ve found that it could benefit from extending a bit more at the waist for a touch more coverage. Likewise, in a size small I found the arms to be short, exposing my wrists to the breeze or, more frustratingly, leaving a gap between jersey and glove.

The jersey has been comfortable on recent 10 degree morning rides and I’d be confident wearing it down towards five degrees with a gilet on top. It offers good protection from the bite of the wind and a guard down the back of the zip stops the chill sneaking in.

Three pockets stretch across the back of the Rapha Core jersey and they comfortably fit you valuables without sagging or protruding too far from the back. Panelling down the sides gives the jersey structure when you ride in it and prevents the pockets from sagging from side to side.

At £70, I’d hesitate to call the Rapha Core long sleeve jersey cheap, but it does offer better value than a lot of Rapha’s higher end jerseys and its slightly thicker build makes it useable later into the winter season.

However, if you’re looking for a deep winter top then the brand’s Brevet jersey or Core Winter jacket would be better suited to the very cold months.