Score 8/10 Pros Style

Comfort

Thermal properties Cons Sleeve cut is a little loose

Basic pocket storage Price as reviewed: £85

Santini produce a wide range of long sleeve jerseys, in which the 365 Classe slots in as the light weight offering ideal for milder spring and autumn days.

There’s still plenty of thermal protection thanks to the use of a fabric Santini call Hotwind. This fabric offers a lovely and soft thermofleece inside face. This is designed to trap air and create a thermal barrier to protect against the cold whilst still feeling comfortable against the skin.

Compared to many ‘thermal’ long sleeve jerseys the 365 Classe’s Hotwind fabric is incredibly thin, sitting at the warmer end of the temperature spectrum if you want to use it as an outer layer or almost putting it as a thicker base-layer if you want to venture out into very cold conditions.

As the photos show, the fit is definitely on the ‘athletic’ side across the body, whilst I found the sleeves a little too baggy and not as well cut as on some other similar jerseys – namely Endura’s Pro SL jersey. The sleeves do have a very good length and dropped to a perfect point on my long arms. The cuff is also nice and slim so fits comfortably under a glove – if you prefer putting over then the very stretchy nature of the fabric will accommodate this as well. The collar is also a good height, keeping out cold winds and feels comfortable when completely done up despite not having a ‘zip garage’.

Putting the jersey to the test and I found the 365 Classe operates best in a temperature range from about 5˚C – 15˚C, though obviously this also depended upon which base-layer you chose as to how well it performs. There is no additional weather protection so in cooler/windier conditions a gilet was a much needed addition. However where the 365 Classe performs exceptionally well is during harder riding efforts when the extra breathability of the fabric aided in reducing overheating and sweat build up. I would opt for a thicker jersey from Santini’s range if you do feel the cold though.

I was a bit disappointed with the lack of additional features when factoring in the cost of the 365 Classe. It only has three basic pockets, no zipped valuable pocket or other features such as reflective detailing. One thing that I do really like about the 365 Classe is the finish on the fabric. It has a really cool, retro-esque almost woven print and is quite refreshing in a sea of too bright or plain black kit.

Verdict The Santini 365 Classe is quite a basic jersey but benefits from a decent fit and a high performing thermal fabric. It won't be perfect if you feel the cold, but if you run hot or want a jersey to wear during harder efforts in cooler conditions then take a look.

Details

Sizes: S-XXXL (Medium tested)

Height/Weight of tester: 183cm/74kg

Colours: Black, Green, Blue

Weight: 219g

Contact: www.zyrofisher.co.uk

