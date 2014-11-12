Showers Pass Skyline Pant

Shower’s Pass are an American brand based in the Pacific Northwest, a climate comfortable with rain. We take a look at their Skyline Pant to see how they match up to a good bit of British weather.

The UK has seen its fair share of rain so far this year. Call us pessimistic, but it’s only going to get worse from here on. Luckily these ‘Skyline Pants’ are just the ticket for very cold or wet weather days.

The Skyline Pants are designed for hard exercise in cold weather, be it cycling, running or skiing. The ‘pants’ are well thought out, with waterproof or breathable materials positioned to best protect you from the elements.

On the front of the shin and on the thigh, a thick windproof material will keep you warm, and helps direct the majority of passing rain away. There is a stretchy material on the knees that does a good job of keeping everything moving without causing too much chaffing or friction.

Unlike bibtights, which offer the ultimate in winter comfort but aren’t every persons cup of tea, these pants are slightly more modest and flattering in their fit. They are ideal for riders uninterested in tight lycra. We’d recommend a pair of bibshorts to wear underneath them however, because there’s no cushioning included.

They really are warm, and we only chose them on days when the temperature fell to low single digits. Despite some breathability built in, from thinner materials, there was a lot of heat build up on warmer days, which didn’t help with the comfort levels.

To be fair though, these trousers are designed with cross-training in mind. They make a compromise in cycling specific comfort, as they’re great for running or cross-country skiing too.

But for us, as cyclists, we’re only really interested in one thing, how they perform on the bike. If you’re interested in using them for a variety of winter activities, they should become a lot more interesting.

See more information about other Showers Pass products on their website.

Verdict Pockets, an elasticated waist, and zipped cuffs make them practical, but for us, they can't match a good pair of winter bibtights for comfort.