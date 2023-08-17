Trek Velocis MIPS helmet review - a lightweight all-rounder

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Originally designed to meet the everyday demands of Trek-Segafredo, Velocis is a excellent all-rounder which doesn’t have to be just for the pros. If stealth is your thing, but you struggle with overheating and don’t want to compromise on the aesthetics, then this helmet is a good option to consider.

This is one of Trek's lightest and best ventilated high-end options, although it is still a little heavier than the purest featherweights on the market. It's also a good option for safety, thanks to the MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) Air system. Meaning your head stays better protected in the event of a directional impact. We take a look at how it stacks up against the best bike helmets...

Trek Velocis MIPS: construction

(Image credit: Future)

At first glance I was drawn towards the number of vents this helmet has. They are both well spaced out and come in a good range of sizes - these details definitely matter in high temperatures over the summer.

It was also hard not to notice the OCLV Carbon inlay which sits between the vents. In my opinion, this looks great - but may not be to everyone's taste. The helmet does come in at 260g for a M which is noticeably light, although not as feathery as the very lightest on the market, such as the Kask Valegro (180g for a size S).

(Image credit: Future)

Continuing with the external features, this helmet doesn’t have a regular tightening system which is usually a plastic style cage that goes around the perimeter. Instead it’s a thin wire, making the helmet look more minimalist and streamlined. This is tightened by a BOA dial at the back.

(Image credit: Future)

Internally, there is a good amount of padding which also incorporates the MIPS Air system, to provide improved protection in the case of an impact. The Air system is MIPS' lightest technology, improveing comfort over previous iterations of the tech.

Trek Velocis MIPS: the ride

(Image credit: Future)

I did a lot of training out on the roads during the testing period of this helmet. As a result, I experienced wide variety of weather conditions and found this helmet to be particularly good on hot days, thanks to its generous venting. It did a great job at keeping me cool and the airflow fresh.

Within the vents, there are two rubberized sunglasses docking ports on either side - which I found to be great for storing my glasses without a worry while riding. The helmet was also similarly sunglasses friendly when actually wearing them on my face: I used a range of major brands with the helmet and they all fitted just fine.

Another thing I noticed while testing this helmet was just how lightweight it was. It really didn’t feel like I was wearing a helmet which, coupled with the general comfort and good fit, made it a pleasure to wear.

(Image credit: Future)

I also found the ponytail-port style hole at the back to be really useful for putting my long hair through. It’s generously sized - which can't be said for all helmets - even to the extent that was possible to fit a bun through without any issues.

Trek Velocis MIPS: value and conclusion

All in all, I felt that this was a great helmet. It was comfortable and kept my head nice and cool during training, even when I was pushing on during efforts. I also found the helmet really easy to adjust.

I also think that, at $299.99 / £229.99 , although it's a lot to spend on a helmet, it is in line with where the market is currently at for performance road helmets, such as the Rapha + POC Ventral Lite - which has an RRP of $325.00 / £240.00. That said, the Rapha + POC helmet is much lighter at 200g, compared to 260g for the Trek Velocis MIPS. Still, the Trek helmet is already light enough to be hardly noticeable on your head.

However, it the Velocis isn't as aerodynamic as other options. If you wanted a similar helmet with all of the benefits, then I’d highly recommend popping over to our review of the Trek Ballista MIPS.