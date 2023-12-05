Parcours Paniagua wheels review – versatile, reliable and competitively priced

The Parcours Paniagua wheels are the British brand’s entry-level wheelset. Pitching the wheels here is reflected in the relatively low price and mid-depth of the rims. However, I’m glad to report that the performance wasn’t on the cheap side.

They rode well without being spectacular and would suit most road riders for a wide range of applications. They could be winter training wheels – especially when set up tubeless – for racers and time-triallists with ‘better’ (more expensive) summer wheels, or year-round wheels for anyone being more sensible about the money they spend on bike parts.

They come highly recommended as one of the best bike road bike wheels.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

Parcours Paniagua: Arrival and set up

The Paniagua wheels arrived with already-seated Continental GP5000STR tubeless tires, which I was pleased about as it made it much easier for me to get the wheels in a bike. I added disc rotors and a cassette, then I was good to go.

At first, the rear wheel had a habit of stopping sooner than I would expect when spun while in the air. There was no obvious touching of the disc brake pads to the rotor, but I loosened off the calliper and re-tightened it to be sure. Once I’d ridden the wheels this didn’t occur again, but certainly caught my attention during set up.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

Parcours Paniagua: Rim construction and riding in the real world

Parcours says of the Paniaguas: “Taking cues from Parcours’s ‘think wider’ range and using a modern wide internal rim profile the Paniagua is the ideal all-road wheel, comfortable for use on a wide range of road surfaces.”

I used the wheels through the dramatic seasonal change we’ve experienced over the last couple of months, from late summer heatwave to stormy autumn. More recently this has meant riding over debris strewn and potholed roads – certainly a wide range of road surfaces.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

Overall, the wheels felt comfortable throughout – thanks in part to the tubeless Continental tires that they arrived with.

But the comfort didn’t come at the cost of performance, as the wheels responded well to out of the saddle accelerations and seated climbs.

The rims are made from a T700 carbon layup with bladed Pillar spokes attached to Parcours hubs. The rims aren’t particularly deep and so didn’t contribute to any gusty wind wobbles.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

Parcours Paniagua: Hubs and spokes

Something that annoys me, and I mentioned it in my review of the Prime Doyenne wheels earlier this year, is an inconsistently noisy freehub. Noisy in and of itself isn’t the problem: irritation starts when the noise isn’t constant during prolonged freewheeling.

This can manifest as a buzzing that is reminiscent of an angry wasp buzzing towards and away from your ears. Annoying. So I was very pleased to find that the Paniagua’s freehub omits a steady buzz when not engaged by the chain. The noise is also quiet enough to be lost in the sound of the gusty winds that seem to have accompanied every ride for the last two months.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

The hubs themselves are Parcours' own offering that suit the spec of the wheels overall and performed fine for the time I had the wheels.

The spokes are bladed, to give an aero boost and, according to the brand, contribute to the overall durability of the wheelset.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

Parcours Paniagua: Value and conclusion

At $900 / £759 for a pair, these wheels are slightly more expensive than the $639.99 / £599.99 list price of the Prime Doyenne 56s I reviewed earlier in the year. However, that price difference does also comes with a perception – by feel when held by hand and by the way they ride – that the Parcours Paniagua wheels also carry a bit more quality, going some way to justify that price difference.

However, this is a narrow comparison. When looking at some of the ‘big name’ brands, you’d be lucky to be allowed to look at the wheels through a shop window for $900 / £759. Yes, those wheels probably come with wind tunnel proven aero advantages and lower weights, but aero comparisons are usually dependent on a minimum speed of 45km/h – are you riding everywhere that fast? I’m not – and weight differences could be cancelled out by squirting a bit of water out of a bidon.

All this is to say, I think that if you’ve got the money then these wheels are worth their price tag. They aren’t showy or particularly spectacular, but they ride well, the brand talks a lot about durability so check it offers a warranty that reflects that, stick them in your bike and get going – you’re unlikely to regret this purchase.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)