Best sportives near Cambridge

Cambridge may not be the first place one thinks of for a challenging ride, but there is plenty to keep the cyclist interested.

The wind permanently whips across the Fens and away from this flattest area you will find enough undulating terrain to keep you interested.

Along with some beautiful villages and easy access by road, why wouldn’t you?

Wheels in Wheels Reliability Trial

When: Sunday February 16

Where: Local Cafe, St Ives, Cambridgeshire

More information

Reliability trails have been around far longer than sportives, and this event seeks to go back to the traditional age.

There will be too options available – 80km or 120km – and riders will be supplied with route maps, though modern GPX technology won’t be banished.

The event is sponsored by “Local Café”, who will supply beans on toast and a hot drink for all those entered.

UKCE Cambridgeshire Sportive

When: Sunday March 1

Where: East of England Showground, Peterborough

More information

Starting on the edge of the Fens, neither the 74 or 43 mile routes are flat, though the hills you will find are far from testing. There are some steep digs, but nothing a fit cyclist can’t deal with, even so early in the season on the first day of March.

Ware’s Cambridge?

When: Sunday March 15

Where: Allenbury’s sports and Social Club, Priory St., Ware, Hertfordshire

More information

The chalk downs of Hertfordshire are the scene for this three route sportive which, despite the name, never quite reaches Cambridge. The 80 mile route skirts the southern edge of the University city, while the 30 and 50 mile routes find their challenges closer to home. There are decent climbs in the southern half, so don’t take this early season test too lightly.

UKCE Suffolk Spinner Sportive

When: Sunday March 22

Where: Rowley Mile Racecourse, Cambridge Road, Suffolk

More information

Kicking off in nearby Newmarket, this ride ticks off three counties – Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

A well established event, it’ll take you through beautiful coastal towns as well as though picturesque inland villages.

Richardson’s Rumble

When: Sunday April 19

Where: St Ivo School, St Ives, Cambridgeshire

More information

A three distance sportive, with the 107 mile route a decent challenge for this part of the country. It may start in the Fen edge town of St Ives, but the route takes you north to the shores of Rutland Water, taking in all the inclines that area presents.

The Cambridge Cycle Challenge

When: Sunday May 3

Where: Letchworth Sports & Tennis Club, Letchworth, Herts

More information

This fully supported route guides riders out of Hertfordshire and into Cambridgeshire, over a 52 mile loop.

This is a beginner friendly ride, with leaders on hand and a a buffet lunch stop ahead of the last push back to Letchworth.

Tour of Cambridgeshire

When: Sunday June 7

Where: East of England Showground, Peterborough

More information

The country’s first true Gran Fondo, the Tour of Cambridgeshire’s route is largely over pan-flat Fenland countryside and may not be overly testing, but it is unique. Held on entirely closed roads, it is also part of the Union Cycliste Internationale’s Gran Fondo World Series. There are a range of ride options – you can race in the Gran Fondo, pick the 100 mile sportive, or 70 mile event.

Flat 100 South

When: Sunday July 12

Where: HQ Greyhound Stadium, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

More information

One for rider’s looking to knock out their first 100 mile ride or set a fast time over the distance.

This is a flat ride, and you’re allowed to use any bike – from time trial bikes to handbikes and mountain bikes.

There are other routes available, with 21 or 61 mile versions on offer – with chip timing, way marking and event photos.