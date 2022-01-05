French | Team Website (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1992, AG2R Citroën Team was formerly known as Chazal between its inception and 1995. Current general manager Vincent Lavenu created the team upon his retirement in 1992, and has stuck with the French-based team ever since.

The oldest French squad in the peloton, AG2R Citroën generally focusses on a strong contingent of riders from the nation, interspersed with talented individuals from other countries.

The French team's title sponsors are French insurance firm AG2R La Mondiale and French automobile manufacturer Citroën, and has competed at a consistently competitive level on the WorldTour for a number of years - albeit without ever having a rider win the GC at a Grand Tour and only producing one Classics win in the last decade.

Despite that, the team regularly manages to win races on the WorldTour each year, with their greatest success in 2021 coming on stage nine of the Tour de France when Ben O'Connor ascended to victory at Tignes. O'Connor also managed to finish just one place off the podium of the general classification, coming fourth in the prestigious event in the team's home country.

One of the standout riders in the team, AG2R Citroën also possesses plenty of other strong riders among its 29-man roster, making them a dangerous proposition in 2022.

Geoffrey Bouchard also managed to win the Giro d'Italia mountains classification, while Andrea Vendrame picked up a stage 12 win during the same event.

As a result, AG2R Citroën Team finished the season eighth in the UCI World Ranking, after securing 12 victories over the course of 2021.

Indeed, riders from the French team are consistently strong on mountain stages, generally finishing in good time and fighting for the mountains classification jersey, as evidenced throughout the 2010s with multiple battles for the Tour de France polka dot jersey.

Four riders join AG2R Citroën for 2022, including Felix Gall from Team DSM, Antoine Raugel from Conti Groupama FDJ, and Paul Lapeira and Valentin Paret-Peintre from the U23 squad.

AG2R Citroën Team squad for 2022

Clément Berthet (FRA)

François Bidard (FRA)

Geoffrey Bouchard (FRA)

Lilian Calmejane (FRA)

Clément Champoussin (FRA)

Mikaël Cherel (FRA)

Benoît Cosnefroy (FRA)

Stan Dewulf (BEL)

Julien Duval (FRA)

Mathias Frank (SUI)

Tony Gallopin (FRA)

Ben Gastauer (LUX)

Dorian Godon (FRA)

Alexis Gougeard (FRA)

Jaakko Hänninen (FIN)

Anthony Jullien (FRA)

Bob Jungels (LUX)

Lawrence Naesen (BEL)

Oliver Naesen (BEL)

Ben O'Connor (AUS)

Aurélien Paret-Peintre (FRA)

Nans Peters (FRA)

Nicolas Prodhomme (FRA)

Marc Sarreau (FRA)

Michael Schär (SUI)

Damien Touzé (FRA)

Greg Van Avermaet (BEL)

Gijs Van Hoecke (BEL)

Andrea Vendrame (ITA)

Clément Venturini (FRA)

Larry Warbasse (USA)