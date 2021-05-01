The all rounder has five top 10 Grand Tour finishes with his best coming in 2011 where he finished fourth (later promoted to third) at the Vuelta a España and won the points competition in the process.

In the 2017 Tour de France Mollema worked for his team leader Alberto Contador, in the Spaniard's final appearance in the race before retirement – and along the way he managed to grab his first Tour stage victory and 17th place overall.

He took team leadership position for the 2018 Tour de France. However, he cracked on the second mountain stage and lost considerable time. Switching his focus to stage wins, his best efforts gained him a third and fourth position.

The Vuelta saw a similar pattern, with several close second places. Yet it was the 2019 season which saw his best result to date. The Dutchman took the win at Il Lombardia, attacking 18km from the finish to win his maiden career Monument.

Bauke Mollema wins Il Lombardia 2019 (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

Nationality: Netherlands

Date of birth: November 26, 1986

Height: 181cm

Weight: 64kg

Team: Trek-Segafredo

Twitter: @BaukeMollema

A steady and hardworking team member, Bauke Mollema is an experienced rider who can apply his hand to any aspect of cycling and be adept at it.