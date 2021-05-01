Bauke Mollema
The all rounder has five top 10 Grand Tour finishes with his best coming in 2011 where he finished fourth (later promoted to third) at the Vuelta a España and won the points competition in the process.
In the 2017 Tour de France Mollema worked for his team leader Alberto Contador, in the Spaniard's final appearance in the race before retirement – and along the way he managed to grab his first Tour stage victory and 17th place overall.
He took team leadership position for the 2018 Tour de France. However, he cracked on the second mountain stage and lost considerable time. Switching his focus to stage wins, his best efforts gained him a third and fourth position.
The Vuelta saw a similar pattern, with several close second places. Yet it was the 2019 season which saw his best result to date. The Dutchman took the win at Il Lombardia, attacking 18km from the finish to win his maiden career Monument.
Nationality: Netherlands
Date of birth: November 26, 1986
Height: 181cm
Weight: 64kg
Team: Trek-Segafredo
Twitter: @BaukeMollema
A steady and hardworking team member, Bauke Mollema is an experienced rider who can apply his hand to any aspect of cycling and be adept at it.
Latest
Bauke Mollema solos to stunning victory in Trofeo Laigueglia 2021
Bauke Mollema soloed to a stunning victory in Italian one-day race Trofeo Laigueglia.
-
Bauke Mollema bests Greg Van Avermaet on tough uphill finish on stage one of Tour du Var 2021
The Tour du Var kicked off with Bauke Mollema narrowly securing stage honours over Greg Van Avermaet.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Bauke Mollema: 'I don't think I was the only one surprised by Cobo's Vuelta performance'
The Dutchman has moved on to the podium after Juan José Cobo had his Vuelta a España 2011 title stripped
By Gregor Brown •
-
Bauke Mollema complains about motorbikes riding too close to peloton at Giro d’Italia
Bauke Mollema has raised issue with the motorbikes riding too close to the peloton at the Giro d’Italia.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Alberto Contador not replaced by Grand Tour contender in Trek-Segafredo's 2018 team
Trek-Segafredo announces signing of the last two riders for its 2018 roster, with no GC contender to replace the retired Alberto Contador
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Chris Froome's Tour de France lead put under serious pressure as Mollema wins chaotic stage
Untimely mechanical issue forces Tour de France leader Chris Froome to chase his rivals on a testing, hilly stage 15
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Tom Dumoulin: 'I'm forever thankful to Mollema, Jungels and Yates'
Tom Dumoulin thanks the rival riders who helped him pull back time on the leading group including Nairo Quintana on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
By Gregor Brown •
-
Bauke Mollema wins Vuelta a San Juan as Max Richeze takes final stage with late attack
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) has taken overall victory in the Vuelta a San Juan, holding off an aggressive final day with attacks from Vincenzo Nibali.
By Henry Robertshaw •