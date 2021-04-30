Edvald Boasson Hagen
Nationality: Norwegian
Date of birth: May 17, 1987
Height: 181cm
Weight: 73kg
Team: Team Dimension Data
Twitter: @EBHagen
Edvald Bosson-Hagen 2017 season
Joining MTN-Qhubeka saw less pressure placed on the Norwegian's shoulders in the big races - MTN were invited to a good deal of WorldTour events - and saw him finish a career high 10th at Milan-San Remo.
He finished second in the Critérium du Dauphiné's points competition - teammate Daniel Teklehaimanot won the mountains classification - thanks to three top-10 finishes and then won both the Norwegian National Championships time trial and road race.
With Dimension Data in the WorldTour in 2016, he continued his solid presence at the highest level of racing. With a successful defence of his national titles as well as the points jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné and several top tens.
2017 has been another successful year so far for the man that is known as the Boss. An overall victory at both the Tour des Fjords and the Tour of Norway have shown that Boasson-Hagen is still bossing it.
Perhaps his most memorable performances of the year, though, came at the Tour of Britain, where he took his second overall victory with some attacking riding.
Having taken the lead on Hartside Fell, Boasson Hagen ensured he clung onto it with aggressive racing on the final three stages.
Edvald Bosson-Hagen: career so far
At the Tour de France he was always there or thereabout in the sprint finishes, collecting a fourth-place on the Champs-Elysees and three more fifth-place finishes over the three weeks.
A third successful defence of his national time trial title marked a quality build up to the Tour de France where he intended to help Mark Cavendish become the most prolific stage winner in the race's history, as well as seeking stage wins. However, when Cavendish crashed out and Peter Sagan was disqualified, that role was disbanded and he was left to seek stage wins alone.
After dropping down to the Pro Continental level in 2015, it seemed to be exactly what Edvald Boasson Hagen needed to find his mojo after a frustrating final season with Team Sky.
Boasson Hagen's purple patch of form in 2015 began at the Tour of Norway in May and stretched all the way to the Tour of Britain in September, collecting 29 top-10 finishes in that time.
Latest
Edvald Boasson Hagen wins opening time trial in Volta a la Communitat Valenciana stage one
The opening time trial of the Volta a Valenciana went to Edvald Boasson Hagen, who bested both climbers and time trial specialists to take the race lead.
Edvald Boasson-Hagen used cycling treadmill for monster six-hour Zwift training ride
We were all pretty blown away by Norwegian pro Edvald Boasson-Hagen’s marathon six-hour training ride on Zwift, but one detail makes it even more impressive.
By Alex Ballinger •
Edvald Boasson-Hagen racks up brutal six-hour training ride on Zwift
Not all pros have the luxury of unlimited sunny days and ideal conditions for winter training.
By Alex Ballinger •
Edvald Boasson Hagen has operation to remove inflamed gallbladder
Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen will delay his season start due to operation to remove his gallbladder, but is still aiming to ride the Classics
By Nigel Wynn •
Edvald Boasson Hagen takes solo victory on Tour of Britain stage eight as Boom wins overall
The Norwegian attacked to try and take overall victory but missed out by eight seconds despite taking stage victory
By Richard Windsor •
Favourites for World Championships expecting weather to dictate outcome
A number of the favourites for the Road Race World Championships in Bergen believe that rain could alter the outcome of the race
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
Boasson Hagen: 'I didn't try to block Viviani. I'm really sorry'
Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen said that he didn't intend to block Elia Viviani's sprinting line on stage two of the Tour of Britain after he had his win rescinded.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
Edvald Boasson Hagen snatches Tour de France breakaway win; Froome enjoys easy day before crucial time trial
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took his first Tour de France stage win in six years as he nipped off the front of a breakaway on stage 19.
By Henry Robertshaw •
Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage five of the Tour of Oman as Vincenzo Nibali retains lead
The Norweigian roared back to take a second stage win of the Tour of Oman after losing his overall lead on Green Mountain on stage four
By Richard Windsor •
Edvald Boasson Hagen celebrates another 'lucky Wednesday' win
A week after winning in Qatar, Edvald Boasson Hagen will spend a second consecutive Thursday in a leader’s jersey after proving team spirit, planning and touch of class go a long way
By Owen Rogers •