Edvald Boasson Hagen

Nationality: Norwegian

Date of birth: May 17, 1987

Height: 181cm

Weight: 73kg

Team: Team Dimension Data

Twitter: @EBHagen

Edvald Bosson-Hagen 2017 season

Joining MTN-Qhubeka saw less pressure placed on the Norwegian's shoulders in the big races - MTN were invited to a good deal of WorldTour events - and saw him finish a career high 10th at Milan-San Remo.

He finished second in the Critérium du Dauphiné's points competition - teammate Daniel Teklehaimanot won the mountains classification - thanks to three top-10 finishes and then won both the Norwegian National Championships time trial and road race.

With Dimension Data in the WorldTour in 2016, he continued his solid presence at the highest level of racing. With a successful defence of his national titles as well as the points jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné and several top tens.

2017 has been another successful year so far for the man that is known as the Boss. An overall victory at both the Tour des Fjords and the Tour of Norway have shown that Boasson-Hagen is still bossing it.

Perhaps his most memorable performances of the year, though, came at the Tour of Britain, where he took his second overall victory with some attacking riding.

Having taken the lead on Hartside Fell, Boasson Hagen ensured he clung onto it with aggressive racing on the final three stages.

Edvald Bosson-Hagen: career so far

At the Tour de France he was always there or thereabout in the sprint finishes, collecting a fourth-place on the Champs-Elysees and three more fifth-place finishes over the three weeks.

Credit: Sunada

A third successful defence of his national time trial title marked a quality build up to the Tour de France where he intended to help Mark Cavendish become the most prolific stage winner in the race's history, as well as seeking stage wins. However, when Cavendish crashed out and Peter Sagan was disqualified, that role was disbanded and he was left to seek stage wins alone.

After dropping down to the Pro Continental level in 2015, it seemed to be exactly what Edvald Boasson Hagen needed to find his mojo after a frustrating final season with Team Sky.

Boasson Hagen's purple patch of form in 2015 began at the Tour of Norway in May and stretched all the way to the Tour of Britain in September, collecting 29 top-10 finishes in that time.