Edvald Boasson-Hagen used cycling treadmill for monster six-hour Zwift training ride

We were all pretty blown away by Norwegian pro Edvald Boasson-Hagen’s marathon six-hour training ride on Zwift, but one detail makes it even more impressive.

The Dimension Data rider uploaded his stats to the Zwift companion app, revealing he had put in a 212km shift on the indoor training software, which is impressive as it is.

But in a social media post published on January 3, the day of the epic effort, Boasson-Hagen revealed he had actually used a cycling treadmill to get in the miles.

While putting in six hours on the static turbo trainer seems a big ask, even for a pro, riding that time and distance on a treadmill is unheard of.

Boasson-Hagen, 31, showed his dedication to winter training by spending much of the day on the rolling road.

He used the Tacx Magnum, which is basically a treadmill for a bike.

The kit was first unveiled in 2017, the Magnum offers the ability to both run and ride in the comfort of your own home.

Offering a 15 per cent gradient adjustment and speed settings up to 30km/h, the Magnum Smart will set you back £7,999.

While the Magnum offers you a more realistic riding experience, it also requires much more concentration than conventional turbo trainers.

The treadmill is closer to rollers than the popular static turbo trainers, which makes Boasson-Hagen’s session even more impressive.

The epic indoor effort saw him climb 2,369 metres and burn 4500 calories on the Watopia map.

Boasson-Hagen has notched 75 wins during his 13-year pro career, including three stages of the Tour de France, three general classification wins at the Tour of Norway and two at the Tour of Britain.

The former Team Sky rider is one of the most prominent pros using Zwift, reaching level 36 and totting up more than 8,000 miles and 16 days of indoor riding.

Attention for indoor cycling is growing, with Zwift hosting a race series, British Cycling launching a national e-racing championships and even the UCI hosting an indoor Worlds.