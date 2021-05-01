Credit: Watson

Nationality: Spanish

Date of birth: February 4, 1989

Height: 173cm

Weight: 60kg

Team: Bahrain-Merida

With a former professional cyclists for a father and a brother who is also an active rider in the pro peloton for Movistar, it's safe to say that Ion Izagirre was destined to ride professionally.

The Basque country rider, is to return to the Tour de France this year where he won a stage in 2016 breaking his duck on the race's queen stage from Megeve to Morzine. Being more of a domestique these days, Izagirre only has one other win in a Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia in 2012.

This year he is hoping to lead Bahrain-Merida in his own GC efforts at the Tour de France.