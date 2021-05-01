Ion Izagirre
Nationality: Spanish
Date of birth: February 4, 1989
Height: 173cm
Weight: 60kg
Team: Bahrain-Merida
With a former professional cyclists for a father and a brother who is also an active rider in the pro peloton for Movistar, it's safe to say that Ion Izagirre was destined to ride professionally.
The Basque country rider, is to return to the Tour de France this year where he won a stage in 2016 breaking his duck on the race's queen stage from Megeve to Morzine. Being more of a domestique these days, Izagirre only has one other win in a Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia in 2012.
This year he is hoping to lead Bahrain-Merida in his own GC efforts at the Tour de France.
Latest
Primož Roglič cedes overall lead as Ion Izagirre wins select sprint on stage four of Tour of the Basque Country 2021
Ion Izagirre took stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021 in a photo finish ahead of fellow Basque rider Pello Bilbao from a select group that went away on the descent of the final climb.
-
Ion Izagirre wins overall as Adam Yates takes thrilling final stage victory at Tour of the Basque Country
Daring move by Astana brings general classification victory for Astana's local rider Ion Izagirre
By Owen Rogers •
-
Pro bike: Ion Izagirre's Merida Scultura
Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre's Merida Scultura
By Rupert Radley •
-
Chris Froome's rivals content not to take risks on treacherous stage 20
With rain lashing the roads towards Morzine, there was more to lose by attacking than there was to gain on stage 20 of the Tour de France
By Gregor Brown •
-
Chris Froome sets up third Tour de France victory as Izagirre wins stage 20
Chris Froome finishes stage 20 of the Tour de France safely, virtually guaranteeing his third yellow jersey win in the last four years
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Ion Izagirre storms to Tour de Romandie prologue win; two Team Sky riders in top five
Movistar's Ion Izagirre wins the Tour de Romandie prologue by six seconds from Tom Dumoulin with Michal Kwiatkowski and Geraint Thomas third and fourth
By Stuart Clarke •