The roll-call of winners is a mixture of rouleurs and sprinters, with Britain's Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) the overall winner in what could be the final edition, in 2016. The GC often came down to the one individual time trial in the race, with the flat and fast roads favouring all out power over time trial riders that prefer technical or climbing courses.

Tour of Qatar: Recent winners

Both the men's and the women's races will not run in 2017, with no indication about whether they will return in 2018 or the near future.

The Tour of Qatar was a firmly-established fixture of the early season, attracting attention as a meeting for the top sprinters, and an indication as to how the Classics riders were shaping up ahead of spring, specifically in the race’s inevitable crosswinds.

Those crosswinds over the five-stage race made for some fast and often entertaining racing as the powerful riders fought for splits in the bunch, with virtually no uphills along the route.

Since 2009 the organisers have also held the Ladies Tour of Qatar shortly before the men's race, with Dutch sprinter Kirsten Wild holding a record number of victories with four.

2016: Mark Cavendish

2015: Niki Terpstra

2014: Niki Terpstra

2013: Mark Cavendish

2012: Tom Boonen

2011: Mark Renshaw

2010: Wouter Mol

2009: Tom Boonen

2008: Tom Boonen

2007: Wilfried Cretskens

2006: Tom Boonen

Website: Tour of Qatar official website

The Tour of Qatar was due to return for its 16th edition in 2017, and for the first time with WorldTour status, but was cancelled in December 2016 citing lack of sponsorship.

Tom Boonen (Quick-Step) holds the record number of overall Tour of Qatar victories with seven, taking 22 stage victories along the way.