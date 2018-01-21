Fastest track cycling individual pursuit times in history

A list of the fastest ever individual pursuit times set on the track

The individual pursuit may have been pulled from the Olympic Games but the competition over four kilometres is still contested at the UCI Track World Championships, National Championships, selected World Cup rounds and other competitions.

Jack Bobridge (Australia) tops Cycling Weekly‘s table of the fastest-ever individual pursuit times after beating Chris Boardman’s record set using the Superman position that is now banned under the Union Cycliste International (UCI) Technical Regulations for the Bicycle.

Fellow Australian Rohan Dennis and Brits Geraint Thomas and double Olympic pursuit champion Bradley Wiggins all feature on the list.

More recently, there have been a number of riders posting new fast times. Although shy of Bobridge’s 2011 mark, Jordan Kerby, Charlie Tanfield and Filippo Ganna have all clocked times that settle them into the top 10.

Fastest 4000-metre individual pursuit times

4-10.534 World record

Jack Bobridge (Australia)

Sydney, Australian National Track Championships 2011

4-11.114*

Chris Boardman (Great Britain)

Manchester, World Championships final 1996

4-12.172

Jordan Kerby (Australia)

Hong Kong, China, World Championships, April 2017

4-12.253

Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)

Minsk, Belarus, World Cup, January 2018

4-13.353*

Chris Boardman (Great Britain)

Manchester, World Championships 1996

4-13.399

Rohan Dennis (Australia)

Sydney, Australian National Track Championships 2011

4-14.427

Jack Bobridge (Australia)

Adelaide, Australian National Track Championships qualifying 2010

4-14.647

Filippo Ganna (Italy)

Hong Kong, China, World Championships, April 2017

4-14.845

Jack Bobridge (Australia) Commonwealth Games record

Delhi, Commonwealth Games qualifying, October 2010

4-14.994

Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)

Glasgow, Glasgow Sprint Grand Prix, October 2017

4-15.015

Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)

Manchester, World Cup, October 2009

4-15.031

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Beijing, Olympic Games qualifying, August 2008

4-15.160

Taylor Phinney (USA)

Pruszkow, Poland, World Championships, March 2009

* Set using the Superman position, which has been banned