Fastest track cycling individual pursuit times in history

A list of the fastest ever individual pursuit times set on the track

The individual pursuit may have been pulled from the Olympic Games but the competition over four kilometres is still contested at the UCI Track World Championships, National Championships, selected World Cup rounds and other competitions.

Jack Bobridge (Australia) tops Cycling Weekly‘s table of the fastest-ever individual pursuit times after beating Chris Boardman’s record set using the Superman position that is now banned under the Union Cycliste International (UCI) Technical Regulations for the Bicycle.

Fellow Australian Rohan Dennis and Brits Geraint Thomas and double Olympic pursuit champion Bradley Wiggins all feature on the list.

More recently, there have been a number of riders posting new fast times. Although shy of Bobridge’s 2011 mark, Jordan Kerby, Charlie Tanfield and Filippo Ganna have all clocked times that settle them into the top 10.

Fastest 4000-metre individual pursuit times

4-10.534 World record
Jack Bobridge (Australia)
Sydney, Australian National Track Championships 2011

4-11.114*
Chris Boardman (Great Britain)
Manchester, World Championships final 1996

4-12.172
Jordan Kerby (Australia)
Hong Kong, China, World Championships, April 2017

4-12.253
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
Minsk, Belarus, World Cup, January 2018

4-13.353*
Chris Boardman (Great Britain)
Manchester, World Championships 1996

4-13.399
Rohan Dennis (Australia)
Sydney, Australian National Track Championships 2011

4-14.427
Jack Bobridge (Australia)
Adelaide, Australian National Track Championships qualifying 2010

4-14.647
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
Hong Kong, China, World Championships, April 2017

4-14.845
Jack Bobridge (Australia) Commonwealth Games record
Delhi, Commonwealth Games qualifying, October 2010

4-14.994
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
Glasgow, Glasgow Sprint Grand Prix, October 2017

4-15.015
Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
Manchester, World Cup, October 2009

4-15.031
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
Beijing, Olympic Games qualifying, August 2008

4-15.160
Taylor Phinney (USA)
Pruszkow, Poland, World Championships, March 2009

* Set using the Superman position, which has been banned

  • Mike

    There is a degree on unnecessary partisanship behind the BBC’s reporting of this feat. Firstly, Boardman’s comments seem to have belittled what has been an incredible performance by suggesting that now the event is not on the Olympic program and so the GB squad no longer enter such events that the event is somehow less competitive. Whilst the depth of the competitors might have dropped, this says nothing the absolute nature of superlative performances. I do not recall such statements during the coverage of Chris Hoy’s attempt on the kilo record after the event was dropped from the program.

    2ndly, by suggesting the Wiggins and Thomas no longer focus on this event, he is allowing the inference that they would have had the record themselves. There is nothing to suggest this. Wiggo had been posting 4:15s for 4 years from 2004 to 2008 without much progression. Its a huge ask to then drop 4+ seconds in the next 4 years. WRT Thomas, who knows what he is capable of doing. Nevertheless, just because there are people not competing ought not reduce the magnitude of Bobridge’s performance.

    By being in an evidently less aerodynamic position to Boardman (when he set the record) he is clearly outputting a significantly greater wattage over the 4 minutes. The guy is 21 yoa. How much more output will we see from him once he matures?

    Perhaps with fellows like Bobridge, Thomas and Phinney we will see the UCI rethink the continual stripping of events from the track program and begin to reintroduce events like the 4k IP. They should think about the kilo, points and madison while they are at it….

    We should all just doff our caps to the young lad and all join in a chorus of “Chapeau!!”

  • Dodg

    Its even better, Rohan Dennis, clocked 4:15.764 in qual as well..
    Only 19 years old.

    Final Bobridge gold in 4.16 Dennis Silver

  • eyes raised

    This is an honest question – is there any suspicion attached to this?