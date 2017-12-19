Jens Voigt to run seven marathons in seven days for charity

German former pro rider Jens Voigt will tackle seven marathons in as many days during January

Jens Voigt is aiming to run seven marathons in seven days over January 2-8 2018 to raise funds for a cancer charity.

The German former professional rider is setting out to raise cash for Australian charity, Tour de Cure, running around his home city of Berlin.

“I like to push my limits to see what my body and mind are capable of,” said Voigt. “This is perhaps the biggest challenge I have ever faced.

>>> Jens Voigt: Life lessons from 30+ years of riding

“And for the people who think I’m crazy – I never said that I am not.”

In January 2017, Voigt ‘Everested’ a climb in Berlin, riding up and down it 100 times to gain the altitude of Mount Everest. This meant him riding through the night and in a snowfall, and he raised over €25,000 for Tour de Cure in the process.

During his pro cycling career, which spanned 1997 to 2014, Voigt forged a name for himself as one of cycling’s hard men. Not only could be be relied upon by his team-mates to lend them solid support when it was needed, but he was also known for his exciting solo attacks.

And it was just such attacking riding – as well as his time trialling skills – that netted him many significant victories, including two stages of the Tour de France, a stage of the Giro d’Italia and overall wins in the Critérium International, Tour of Poland and Bayern-Rundfahrt, among others.

>>> Jens Voigt turns up to club 10-mile time trial; rides it twice, first on tandem then as two-up

Now 46-years-old, Voigt hung up his wheels at the end of the 2014 season with Trek Factory Racing.

He has maintained a presence in cycling ever since, taking part in challenge rides and appearances for sponsors.