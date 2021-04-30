Jens Voigt
His final outing on the track in Switzerland for the Hour surprised many observers, but one last hour of suffering on his own seems like a fitting finally for Jensie, who now works as TV commentator at races like the Tour de France among other things.
Nationality: German
Date of birth: September 17, 1971
Height: 191cm
Weight: 76kg
Team: Retired
Twitter: @thejensie
Jens Voigt drew his career to a close in spectacular fashion; by setting a new World Hour Record. The tall German may have only turned professional at the age of 26 but he made up for that lost time by continuing through until the day after his 43rd birthday.
Voigt made a name for himself for his ability to endure pain (sparking his own catchphrase) as he regularly embarked on long breaks - sometimes with other riders, sometimes on his own - on the toughest stages. It brought him cult like status, especially in America. He is one of the few riders who has risen to the top of the sport without a long list of wins under his name.
Latest
Jens Voigt forced to quit marathon charity fund-raiser after bacterial infection of leg
Former pro rider Jens Voigt forced to withdraw from his attempt to run seven marathons in seven days after bacterial infection developed in his left leg
-
Jens Voigt to run seven marathons in seven days for charity
German former pro rider Jens Voigt will tackle seven marathons in as many days during January
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Dr Hutch: Why racing with panache is so important - if you can pull it off
Panache — the divine attribute that transforms poor judgement into romantic heroism in a bike race
By Michael Hutchinson •
-
Jens Voigt rides through the night and snow for Everest charity challenge
Former pro Jens Voigt rode 100 times up a climb west of Berlin to gain the altitude of Everest
By Gregor Brown •
-
Jens Voigt: Life lessons from 30+ years of riding
Legendarily tough rider Jens Voigt shares 33 years’ worth of cycling wisdom: a shortcut-free masterclass in hard training
By Gregor Brown •
-
Jens Voigt covers all the big issues in a 20-minute Twitter burst
The Greek financial crisis, women's football and the Tour de France - all things Jens Voigt talked about on Twitter this lunchtime
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Jens Voigt reduces his prediction for Wiggins Hour Record to 54km
Former Hour Record holder Jens Voigt talks to Cycling Weekly about Bradley Wiggins's chances in his attempt in June
By Sophie Smith •
-
Jens Voigt to turn his hand to coaching at Trek Factory Racing
Former Hour Record holder Jens Voigt swaps the wheels for the team car as he undertakes a coaching and motivational role at Trek
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Time for burgers and beer: Jens Voigt looks back on his epic career
Now enjoying retirement after crowning his career with a new hour record, Jens Voigt chatted to Cycling Weekly about his 17 years in the peloton
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Jens Voigt already enjoying life on civvy street
Jens Voigt embraces the life of a normal human being and logs it all on Twitter.
By Sophie Hurcom •