Save £285 on a CycleOps Classic Powersync Virtual Trainer

Keep fit all winter with 39% off this ANT+ compatible turbo trainer

Smart turbo trainers have been all the rage in the last few months – they can hook up to apps like Zwift or The Sufferfest, replicate resistance and be tailored to desired power zones.

The CycleOps Classic Powersync Virtual Trainer is one such smart option – and it’s currently reduced by 39% as part of Ribble’s Black Friday deals.

The trainer has an RRP of £725, but has been price dropped to £439.99 – with the deal lasting from today until Cyber Monday, whichever comes first.

Buy now: Cycle Ops Classic Powersync Virtual Trainer (ANT+) at Ribble for £439.99

The virtual trainer allows intensities to be controlled by power ranges, power zone, slope or target power – and duration can be based in distance or time.

The unit uses a closed loop resistance control, which allows you to target and lock in on an exact power output, or slope – this provides a platform for precise interval training as the level of resistance changes immediately.

The trainer is ANT+ ready, so you can hook it up to an app like Zwift, The Sufferfest or Trainer Road.

The trainer itself uses the classic frame utilised by Cycleops for several years – with folding legs so it’s easy to store. A turbo ready quick release is supplied along with a power cable – and you get a lifetime warranty.