Get £100 off this Tacx Vortex smart trainer and join the Zwifting world

Start training right with £100 off the Tacx Vortex smart trainer – now just £299

Smart training is the current cycling zeitgeist, but it shouldn’t have to cost a fortune to get involved. Now, thanks to Black Friday, you can get Zwifting with the rest thanks to this excellent Tacx deal.

The Tacx Vortex smart trainer is currently discounted by a whopping 25%, that translates into over £100 off a usually premium product. If you want to snap it up you best act fast as these will be flying off the shelves this Black Friday.

Tacx has been at the forefront of the smart training boom, and it’s easy to see why. This turbo comes with an electro brake which helps make it a lot quieter than other training tools, and generates a resistance of up to 950 watts. It can also simulate slopes up to 7%, which makes it the perfect gateway turbo for those looking to get into the murky world of turbo training.

It comes with Tacx’s free app that’s compatible with both iOS and Android but thanks to its ANT+ and Bluetooth compatibility it also partners with loads of 3rd part software, including Zwift and TrainerRoad. It also means you can train by heart rate and power (if you have a power meter).

Zwift has truly taken the cycling world by storm. It recently enabled a young rider to get a contract with Dimension-Data and thousands of rides have been completed in London, other cities or even mythical made up lands. If you’re going to insist on turbo-ing, this is by far the most interesting way of doing it.