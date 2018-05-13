Sunday trading: 58% off Easton wheels, £900 off a BMC Roadmachine and much more

Give your bike some love or revamp your wardrobe with these great online deals



The Giro d’Italia is moving along in fine fashion and to celebrate it we’ve found some mega deals that’ll help speed up your bike. This Sunday we’ve got some fine deals on Easton carbon bike wheels as well as £900 off a killer BMC Roadmachine, plus much more.

Easton EC90 SL wheelset was £2,299.99, now £959.99

Now, we’ve had to do a bit of maths on this one because Chain Reaction Cycles lists the front and back bike wheels separately. But we got the calculators out and by our maths this is over a discount of over £1000, that’s about 58% off each wheel.

The wheels are a off a medium depth 38mm which should help them aerodynamically and they’re made of carbon fibre with a claimed weight of 1600g.

Buy now: Easton EC90 SL front wheel at Chain Reaction Cycles for £459.99

Buy now: Easton Ec90 SL rear wheel at Chain Reaction Cycles for £499.99

BMC Roadmachine 01 Four 2018 was £4,400, now £3,500

We reported that Evans Cycles was dropping some impressive BMC deals last week, and this Roadmachine offer was definitely the standout deal.

The Roadmachine 01 Four is a full carbon affair, and it’s very sporty, equipped with Shimano Ultegra and hydraulic disc brakes. However, the D-shaped seatpost and integrated fork and head tube suggest a do-it-all design, with comfort and aerodynamics taken care of. Elsewhere, the bike has 28mm Vittoria Corsa tyres and DT Swiss wheels. Even better all sizes are currently still available.

Buy now: BMC Roadmachine 01 Four 2018 at Evans Cycles for £3,500

Schwalbe One clincher was £49.99, now £24.99

With these Schwalbe One tyres being almost half price, now is a very good time to buy yourself some fast rolling summer cycling tyres. It’s fast, designed for riding in dry weather and comes with Schwalbe’s V-Guard puncture protection. What’s more, it feels supple and is grippy in the corners. At almost 50% off, this is potentially the lowest price we’ve seen the Schwalbe One.

If a clincher tyre isn’t what you’re after then you can also get tubeless version at a 44% discount – check our the deal here.

Buy now: Schwalbe One clincher at ProBikeKit for £24.99

Giro Cinder helmet was £99, now £44.99

Buy now: Giro Cinder helmet at Tweeks Cycles for £44.99

The Giro Cinder is a slightly cheaper version of Giro’s excellent Synthe cycling helmet, but just because it’s cheaper doesn’t mean it’s no good. In fact, we’ve tested the Cinder and it’s exceptional for the price. It’s very comfortable and uses Giro’s great Roc-Loc retention system that adjusts the fit in very minute amounts.

Muc-off Luxury chamois cream was £20, now £15.99

Topeak Aero Wedge DX seat pack was £19.99 now from £15.39

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £15.80

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £19.20

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.99

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £22

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £24.70

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £799.99

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £25.00

