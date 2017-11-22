Midweek most wanted: robust wheels from Hunt, Shimano S-Phyre kit and winter shoes

Here is our pick of the new arrivals in the office this week, all ready for testing, including bar end lights and Reynolds 531 tee shirts

NeilPryde Nazaré SL

New Zealand bike brand NeilPryde says that its Nazaré SL aero bike is everything a state of the art superbike should be, citing its light weight, speed and comfort. Our test bike comes kitted out with Shimano Dura-Ace and Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon wheelset. We’ll be seeing how it measures up.

Shimano S-Phyre clothing

Hot on the heels of its top of the line S-Phyre footwear, as ridden by Team Lotto NL-Jumbo, Shimano has expanded the range into winter clothing. We’ve got its baselayer, windproof jersey, gloves and overshoes in for review.

Mason x Hunt 4Season Disc wheelset

Ready to do battle with the prevailing mud, wet and rocks, these wheels are built to industrial strength, but have a claimed weight of only 1585g. Like all Hunt’s wheels, they’re tubeless ready. They’re the wheels specced on the highly regarded Mason road bikes.

Reynolds 531 tee shirts

Show ‘em what you’re made of with these tee shirts from Reynolds. Featuring the 531 logo and retro designs referencing cycling’s golden age, they’re made from 100% cotton.

Cateye Orb bar end lights

We’ll be replacing our bar ends with these lights which have just come in for test. They are made of alloy and run on a couple of coin cells and offer flashing and constant modes, to up your visibility on dark commutes, or just the average winter training ride.

Northwave Flash Arctic GTX cycling shoes

These full-on winter cycling shoes from Northwave come with a high ankle cuff and an integrated Goretex waterproof breathable membrane. They sit on Northwave’s carbon reinforced plastic sole. Its stiffness factor of 8 sounds reasonable and there are four layers to the sole to keep feet warm on cold days.

Look back next Wednesday for more new cycling kit fresh in for review.