Tech of the week: New Team Sky and Movistar paint jobs, S-Works shoes and Jalabert’s TT bike for sale

The best tech from the last week, including new Team Sky and Movistar paint jobs, new S-Works shoes and more

Merry Christmas to all you avid cycling tech fans still joining us on this Christmas day.

Last week was an interesting one for the world of pro team tech with a number of WorldTour teams revealing their paint jobs for the 2018 season.

Let’s get stuck in.

Movistar and Team Sky paint jobs

You can read the Team Sky story here

These are two of the first WorldTour teams to reveal their new bike colours for the 2018 season.

For starters, Movistar has gone bright blue over the dark blue and green of previous years, matching the bikes perfectly to the new kit.

You can read the Movistar story here

Team Sky has gone for a more subtle design change, opting to pain the inside of the front triangle white to match it to their new white kit, give the top tube a thin blue line and rest is the standard dark blue from the previous season.

Specialized S-Works shoes and Evade helmet

We reported last week on what looked like brand-spanking new Specialized kit seen on the heads of the Peter Sagan and the Bora-Hansgrohe riders.

We first saw the potential new shoes on Instagram before spotting the helmet on the heads of the riders at their latest team camps.

The return of motor doping?

In less jolly news, we also reported earlier this week about multiple “very notable riders” being under investigation for alleged motor doping. According to the paper that first reported the story, the allegations are aimed at the very highest level… the plot thickens.

You can read the full motor doping story here

Jalaberts €17,000 bike for sale

You can read the full Jalabert story here

If you fancy owning a bit of history you can now buy Laurent Jalabert’s Look TT bike on eBay. You’ll need deep pockets, though, with the bike coming in at a whopping €17,500.

The bike boasts amazingly deep fairings and an intricate Look bar and stem combo that not only makes it slippery but also makes it particularly interesting looking.