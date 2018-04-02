Tech of the week: lots of summer kit, deep wheels and £2000 bikes

It may not seem like it, but we’re told warm weather is out there somewhere

Summer just around the corner?

You’ve been enjoying the lovely Easter riding weather, right? It may be a bit premature for warm weather clothing, but this week everyone seems to be getting their summer kit out.

We’ve had launches of ultra-light pro-level clothing from Endura, high-end clothing from Le Col and new summer pieces from Kalf. And Mavic has unveiled a red, white and blue La France special edition of some of its best kit, to celebrate French cycling culture.

If you don’t fancy the weather outside, you can also now take on the Alpe du Zwift on your turbo, complete with 21 hairpins and a castle at the top.

More new aero bike equipment

In other equipment news, Easton has just launched a new 850mm deep carbon clincher disc brake wheelset. Its aero profile is based on the Fantom55, which Easton claims is super-aero.

Easton’s wheels would go well with the newly launched disc brake version of the Battaglin Power+ steel frameset from the heritage Italian marque.

And on the subject of aero, we’ve told you how to make your ride more aero without spending any money. While if you’re not on disc brakes yet, we’ve told you how to service your rim brake calipers, to rid them of the winter grime.

If you’re in the market for a new sub-£2000 bike, we’ve our pick of the best, fresh from our Cycling Weekly magazine group test. And we’ve answered the question: “Do cyclists need to have insurance?” Also this week, GoPro has launched a sub-£200 action camera. Called the Hero, it undercuts GoPro’s previously cheapest Hero5 by £100.

If you’ve been doing some spring cleaning over Easter, our list of the 12 things all cyclists have in their garages will strike a chord. We’re not sure what Lance Armstrong has in his garage, but we’ve had a peek round his home in Austin, Texas. It’s on the market for $7.5m if you’re in need of extra storage space for your bike gear – or guns.

And we’ve had massive deals on clothing and hunted down some great offers for Easter in Sunday Trading too.