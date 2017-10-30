Tech of the week: skinsuits, winter bikes and turbos

This week, we’ve been on the track, on the turbo – and out running

Whose skinsuit is fastest?

We’ve been comparing the aerodynamic efficiency of different skinsuits this week and asking if Nairo Quintana might have won the Giro d’Italia with a different one in the final stage time trial. We’ve also looked at which aero road bike is the fastest and given you eight easy, inexpensive ways to get faster for free.

Winter riding options

If you’re planning to be out on the road this winter, we’ve had a look at winter bikes, what to look out for and our picks of the best machines for the job as well as top tips for training in the dark. Most winter bikes now feature disc brakes and we’ve also shown you how to bleed Shimano’s models. And we’ve told you about lights and how to use them too.

But if you want to take to the trails or compete off road this winter, Kona has just launched updates of its Jake cyclocross bike range. We’ve also ridden its new Rove NRB gravel bike at the launch in the warmer weather of southern Spain.

There’s the track too, if you want to keep out of the weather: Look has just launched its 875 Madison track bike, with the French national team targeting the event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. We’ve also told the story of one man’s quest to find all the Lotus Type 110 track bikes ever made.

Or you could take to the turbo – we’ve told you how to use it for high intensity interval training and five mistakes to avoid. And don’t think all that time riding in the garage is wasted: training game Zwift has just launched an extension into the Mayan jungle available to riders at level 10 and above. And it’s busy selecting from top riders in its virtual world, to give the best man and woman a pro contract. Last year’s winner has had her contract with Canyon-SRAM extended into a second year.

There’s always running as a winter option and we’ve faced off the two sports, asking which is better.

Carbon bikes and computers

Also this week, we’ve had a look at what makes a good quality carbon frame and recommended five carbon bikes to consider.

Finally, with Christmas around the corner, we’ve got a few suggestions for the perfect gifts for cyclists. If a new computer is on your wish list, we’ve had an in depth look at the new range-topping Garmin Edge 1030 and asking if it justifies its £500 price tag.

There are also our picks of the deals: this week it’s cycling shoes and wheels as well as our selections in Sunday Trading.