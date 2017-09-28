Dimension Data sign British ‘talent of the future’ Scott Davies

Welshman Scott Davies gets his first WorldTour ride as Dimension Data sign him up for 2018

Dimension Data have signed 22-year-old British rider Scott Davies for the 2018 season.

The Welshman joins the South African outfit from British squad Team Wiggins, and will make his debut in the WorldTour.

The news of his signing comes after Davies placed 10th in the under-23 men’s individual time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Norway on September 18.

In a team statement, Dimension Data referred to Davies as a “real talent for the future”, noting his World Champs result and his fourth place overall in the under-23 Giro d’Italia (Girobio). Davies is the current under-23 British time trial champion.

“I’m delighted to be joining Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka next season,” said Davies. “It’s a dream come true for me to be joining a World Tour team with such a great cause.

“I’m grateful to Team Wiggins for their support over the last couple of seasons, and for giving me so many opportunities to develop myself.

“I’m now ready to continue my development, and start a new and exciting chapter with Dimension Data for Qhubeka.”

Davies joins fellow British riders Mark Cavendish, Steve Cummings and Scott Thwaites on the team.

In addition to confirming Davies’s signing, Dimension Data announced that Spanish rider Igor Anton has signed a new contract with the squad.