‘His hands slipped from his handlebars’: Gianni Moscon denies causing FDJ rider to crash

Sebastien Reichenbach left with broken elbow in crash

Gianni Moscon has denied claims that his dangerous riding caused FDJ rider Sebastien Reichenbach to crash and break his elbow at the Tre Valli Varesine race in Italy, offering an alternative version of events.

The incident in question took place roughly 75km in to Tre Valli Varesine, won by Alexandre Geniez (Ag2r La Mondiale), as the riders descended the Motta Rossa climb, with Reichenbach apparently hitting the ground hard while riding close to Moscon.

Writing on Twitter, FDJ accused Moscon of “dangerous behaviour” and saying that the Italia had caused the crash which had left Reichenbach requiring surgery on a broken elbow.

However Moscon denied that claim, saying that he had had nothing to do with the Swiss rider’s fall.

“It’s not true. It’s nothing to do with me,” Moscon said when asked about the crash by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We were on a section of rough road and Reichenbach’s hands slipped from his handlebars. I’ve never spoken to him in my life.”

Reichenbach himself is yet to speak publicly about the crash, which is the third moment of controversy that Gianni Moscon has been involved in this year, having been suspended for six weeks after footage appeared to show him racially abusing Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie, and having been disqualified from the World Championships for holding on to a team car.

Moscon’s two-year contract with Team Sky ends at the end of this season, with no announcement yet made about whether he will re-sign with the team.