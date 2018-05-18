Kendall Ryan sprints to victory in opening stage of Amgen Breakaway Race

American takes surprise victory in Elk Grove

Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) sprinted to victory on the first of the three stages of the Amgen Breakaway Race.

The 124km race around Elk Grove saw attacking racing from the start, and it took a good few kilometres for Lisa Morzenti (BePink) and Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) to get away to form the day’s breakaway.

However the duo’s gap was never much more than a minute as the sprinters’ teams, particularly Team Sunweb working for Coryn Rivera, controlled the bunch.

With 33km to go Allison was left on her own after Morzenti dropped back to the peloton after piking up maximum points from the intermediate sprint, and the Hagens Berman-Supermint rider duly toiled away before being caught with nine kilometres to go to the line.

As expected Team Sunweb controlled the final run to the line, but it was Emma White (Rally Cycling) who got the jump on Rivera on the left-hand side of the road.

White looked in prime position to take the win, but as she faded in the final 75m, Ryan came out of her wheel and crossed the line with room to spare to take her first WorldTour win.

Results

Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women’s Race empowered with SRAM 2018, stage one: Elk Grove to Elk Grove, 124km

1. Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, in 3-07-08

2. Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling

3. Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5

4. Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing

5. Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb

6. Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air

7. Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink

8. Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint

9. Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women

10. Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team, all at same time

General classification after stage one

1. Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, in 3-06-58 3:06:58

2. Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling, at 4 secs

3. Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5, at 6 secs

4. Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing, at 10 secs

5. Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb

6. Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air

7. Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink

8. Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint

9. Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women

10. Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team, all at same time