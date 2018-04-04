Watch: Scheldeprijs chaos continues as member of public manages to drive onto the course

Katusha-Alpecin riders mainly look bemused by incident

As if having half of the peloton disqualified for riding through a closing level crossing wasn’t enough for the usual incident-free Scheldeprijs, more drama ensued after a member of the public managed to drive onto the course.

The incident occurred with around 62km remaining in Wednesday’s race as the peloton made its way through the northern outskirts of Antwerp, which hosted the start of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Footage of the incident shows a driver and passenger in a Volkswagon Golf driving along the right-hand side of the road as the peloton moves by on the left.

Thankfully the driver seemed to realise the pickle that they had got themselves into, driving slowly along the side of the road to let the peloton past, with the Katusha-Alpecin riders at the front of the bunch mainly looking bemused at the presence of a member of the public’s car on the course, although one rider does make it clear where he wants the driver to go.

Unfortunately the footage does not show how the driver managed to make it onto the race route in the first place, but at least all of the riders managed to navigate their way around the errant driver.

Earlier in the race a number of riders appeared to crash into a car parked at the side of the road, an incident which was only picked up by television cameras as the riders got up from the ground.

Thankfully none of the riders in that crash appeared to be seriously injured, although the car was certainly looking a little worse for wear with dents and a broken headlight.