Tirreno-Adriatico stage seven time trial start times

Start times for the final time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico

The final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico features the traditional 10km out-and-back time trial along the sea front in San Benedetto del Tronto, a finale that has been used every year since 2011 and has produced some nail biting results.

This year’s stage seven should be no different, with Team Sky‘s Michal Kwiatkowski holding a lead of just three seconds over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) and the top 10 on GC all being within one minute of each other.

As usual the riders will go off in reverse GC order, with Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia’s Liam Bertazzo being the first off the start ramp at 13:15 local time (12:15 GMT) and Kwiatkowski starting last at 15:48 local time (14:48 GMT).

Aside from those at the top of the GC, other riders who could challenge for the stage win include Maciej Bodnar (13:24), Ryan Mullen (13:27) Alex Dowsett (13:40), Stefan Küng (13:44), Rohan Dennis (14:09), Victor Campenaerts (14:12), Jos van Emden (14:23), Vasil Kiryienka (14:46), Tony Martin (14:48), and Primoz Roglic (15:04).

Tirreno-Adriatico stage seven ITT start times (all times CET)

1. Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13:15:00

2. Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13:16:00

3. Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13:17:00

4. Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 13:18:00

5. Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13:19:00

6. Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac 13:20:00

7. Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13:21:00

8. Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 13:22:00

9. Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13:23:00

10. Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:24:00

11. Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:25:00

12. Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 13:26:00

13. Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 13:27:00

14. Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13:28:00

15. Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 13:29:00

16. Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini 13:30:00

17. Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13:31:00

18. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 13:32:00

19. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13:33:00

20. Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 13:34:00

21. Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 13:35:00

22. Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar 13:36:00

23. Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13:37:00

24. Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13:38:00

25. Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13:39:00

26. Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 13:40:00

27. Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini 13:41:00

28. Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac 13:42:00

29. Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 13:43:00

30. Stefan Küng (Sui) BMC Racing 13:44:00

31. Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:45:00

32. Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13:46:00

33. Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 13:47:00

34. Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing 13:48:00

35. Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13:49:00

36. August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 13:50:00

37. Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 13:51:00

38. Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 13:52:00

39. Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13:53:00

40. Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 13:54:00

41. Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac 13:55:00

42. Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 13:56:00

43. Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 13:57:00

44. Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 13:58:00

45. Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13:59:00

46. Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 14:00:00

47. Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14:01:00

48. Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 14:02:00

49. Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing 14:03:00

50. Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar 14:04:00

51. Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 14:05:00

52. Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 14:06:00

53. Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14:07:00

54. Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 14:08:00

55. Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing 14:09:00

56. Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:10:00

57. Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team Sky 14:11:00

58. Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:12:00

59. Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 14:13:00

60. Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:14:00

61. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14:15:00

62. Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 14:16:00

63. Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14:17:00

64. Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 14:18:00

65. Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 14:19:00

66. Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana 14:20:00

67. Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 14:21:00

68. Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:22:00

69. Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14:23:00

70. Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14:24:00

71. Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana 14:25:00

72. Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 14:26:00

73. Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac 14:27:00

74. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 14:28:00

75. Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:29:00

76. Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar 14:30:00

77. Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 14:31:00

78. Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 14:32:00

79. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14:33:00

80. Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana 14:34:00

81. Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing 14:35:00

82. Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 14:36:00

83. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14:37:00

84. Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14:38:00

85. Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 14:39:00

86. Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 14:40:00

87. Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 14:41:00

88. Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar 14:42:00

89. Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:43:00

90. Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 14:44:00

91. Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 14:45:00

92. Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14:46:00

93. Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14:47:00

94. Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14:48:00

95. Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 14:49:00

96. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14:50:00

97. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:51:00

98. Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:52:00

99. Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 14:53:00

100. Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:54:00

101. Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar 14:55:00

102. Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 14:56:00

103. Mathias Frank (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale 14:57:00

104. Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:58:00

105. Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14:59:00

106. Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 15:00:00

107. Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:01:00

108. Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac 15:02:00

109. Davide Villella (Ita) Astana 15:03:00

110. Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:04:00

111. Steve Morabito (Sui) Groupama-FDJ 15:05:00

112. José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15:06:00

113. Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15:07:00

114. Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15:08:00

115. Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 15:09:00

116. Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 15:10:00

117. Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 15:11:00

118. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:12:00

119. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 15:13:00

120. Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15:14:00

121. Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 15:15:00

122. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana 15:16:00

123. Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 15:17:00

124. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana 15:18:00

125. Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 15:20:00

126. Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 15:22:00

127. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15:24:00

128. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15:26:00

129. Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:28:00

130. Jaime Roson (Esp) Movistar 15:30:00

131. George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:32:00

132. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:34:00

133. Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:36:00

134. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15:38:00

135. Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac 15:40:00

136. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15:42:00

137. Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar 15:44:00

138. Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing 15:46:00

139. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15:48:00