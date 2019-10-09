Who’s your British female rider of the year?

Which British female do you think had the best season in 2019?

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo)

Lizzie Deignan announced her return to racing with the overall victory in the Women’s Tour before showing strong legs on home roads in the women’s road race at the Yorkshire World Championships.

Alice Barnes (Canyon-Sram)

Alice Barnes became double national champion after taking both the road race and time trial champion in Norfolk in June, then placing 16th in the women’s elite TT in Yorkshire as the highest placed Brit.

Jess Roberts (Team Breeze)

In June Jess Roberts pulled off a stunning victory on the fourth stage of the Tour de Bretagne Feminin, coming from behind to outsprint Kirsten Wild, who bowed her head, powerless to stop the 20-year-old easing past her.

The winner will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue.